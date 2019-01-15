2019 Ram HD vs Chevy, Ford heavy duty trucks: How they compare on paper

Last year was all about the latest in light-duty full-size pickup trucks, so this year, Ram, Ford and Chevy are launching the heavy-duty variants. The first out of the gate is the redesigned 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 HD, and Ram dropped all the pertinent specs with the reveal. Chevy isn't far behind with the new Silverado HD getting a full reveal in February, and Ford announced a new Super Duty coming sometime in the next 24 months.
Since we're still waiting on details about the new Chevy and Ford, we'll be comparing the specs of the new Ram with the current pickups from the other two Detroit builders. We'll cover what engines and transmissions are available, how much power and torque they have, and their overall capability. You can see the raw details in the chart below, followed by extra information and analysis. Some things to keep in mind: These specifications cover all versions of the Ram HD, Silverado HD and Super Duty, such as 2500 and 3500 models, and all the way up to F-450. Specifications can vary widely based on engine, drivetrain, cab and bed configurations, so be sure to take a close look at the specific model you're interested in when you get particularly serious about buying. And of course, be sure to check out our car comparison tool if you'd like to look at other trucks on the market.
With diesel engines, the Ram's entry-level turbo 6.7-liter inline-six is the weakest, as the only one with under 900 pound-feet of torque and under 400 horsepower. Power is a weak point in general for the Ram's diesel six, as even the high-output version only makes 400 horsepower, while the Chevy makes 445 and the Ford 450. But the tables turn with torque, as the Ram makes a best-in-class 1,000 pound-feet followed by the Ford's 935 and the Chevy's 910. No matter which diesel from which automaker you choose, you'll get a six-speed automatic. And all of these trucks offer all of their engines with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.
Engines and drivetrainsAll three of these trucks offer gasoline and diesel engines, but only the Ram has two versions of the diesel. Starting with gas engines, Ram's 6.4-liter V8 has a pretty clear-cut advantage with 25 more horsepower than the next-most-potent Super Duty, and it makes only one less pound-foot of torque than the Ford. The Ram is also the only one to pair an eight-speed automatic with the gas engine, whereas the Ford and Chevy make do with a six-speed.
Towing, payload and cargo volumeEngine output is fun to talk about, but actual utility matters, too. Among gas-powered trucks, the Ram wins out. At 17,810 pounds, it has far more towing capacity than the other two, beating the second-best Ford by over 3,000 pounds. Payload is almost a dead heat between the Ram and Ford, but the Ram can carry 50 pounds more than the Super Duty.
Moving to diesels, the entry-level Ram is at the bottom for towing with about 700 pounds less capability than the Silverado HD's max towing. But the high-output Ram wins overall at 35,100 pounds, 1,100 more than the Ford that once again takes second place.
Payload capacity for the diesels is a little more complicated, since Ford doesn't quote different payloads for gas and diesel models. The 7,630-pound payload listed is probably for the gas-powered version, since all of the diesels have lower load-carrying capability than the gas models. If the diesel is the same, the Ford certainly has the best payload number. The entry-level Ram is next, nearly matching the gas-powered Silverado's capacity, and the diesel Chevy is at the bottom.
The Ford chalks up a clear win in overall bed volume. Both its standard and long beds have more space than the respective beds from the competition. Clear at the bottom is the Ram HD. While this doesn't necessarily make a difference for particularly bulky loads, if you're planning on carrying loose materials or using a bed cover, having more bed volume is useful.
Additional featuresThere are some unique features on offer from these different truck manufacturers that aren't necessarily comparable to each other. The Ram HD has a serious off-roader in the form of the Power Wagon, which brings lifted suspension, electronic sway-bar disconnect, locking front and rear axles, and a 12,000-pound winch. The lockable Ram Box bed side cargo bins make a return, too. Inside, the Ram HD offers the biggest infotainment screen in the segment, something that has impressed us with its responsiveness and clarity.
The Ford Super Duty is available with a pull-out step from the tailgate to aid bed access. The cab is all-aluminum, too, which means it will be particularly resistant to rust.
PriceWith final pricing yet to come on the Ram HD, the most affordable of these trucks is the Ford Super Duty, with the base model starting at just under $35,000. The Silverado HD is the most expensive, starting at just under $40,000. The current Ram HD starts at $34,740, virtually matching the Ford, but the new model may be more expensive. It will probably still be around the $35,000 mark, though.
