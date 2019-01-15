2019 Ram HD vs Chevy, Ford heavy duty trucks: How they compare on paper

Towing, payload and cargo volume



Moving to diesels, the entry-level Ram is at the bottom for towing with about 700 pounds less capability than the Silverado HD's max towing. But the high-output Ram wins overall at 35,100 pounds, 1,100 more than the Ford that once again takes second place.



Payload capacity for the diesels is a little more complicated, since Ford doesn't quote different payloads for gas and diesel models. The 7,630-pound payload listed is probably for the gas-powered version, since all of the diesels have lower load-carrying capability than the gas models. If the diesel is the same, the Ford certainly has the best payload number. The entry-level Ram is next, nearly matching the gas-powered Silverado's capacity, and the diesel Chevy is at the bottom.



The Ford chalks up a clear win in overall bed volume. Both its standard and long beds have more space than the respective beds from the competition. Clear at the bottom is the Ram HD. While this doesn't necessarily make a difference for particularly bulky loads, if you're planning on carrying loose materials or using a bed cover, having more bed volume is useful. Additional features There are some unique features on offer from these different truck manufacturers that aren't necessarily comparable to each other. The Ram HD has a serious off-roader in the form of the Power Wagon, which brings lifted suspension, electronic sway-bar disconnect, locking front and rear axles, and a 12,000-pound winch. The lockable Ram Box bed side cargo bins make a return, too. Inside, the Ram HD offers the biggest infotainment screen in the segment, something that has impressed us with its responsiveness and clarity.



The Ford Super Duty is available with a pull-out step from the tailgate to aid bed access. The cab is all-aluminum, too, which means it will be particularly resistant to rust.





