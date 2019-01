2019 Ram HD vs Chevy, Ford heavy duty trucks: How they compare on paper

Engines and drivetrains

Last year was all about the latest in light-duty full-size pickup trucks, so this year, Ram, Ford and Chevy are launching the heavy-duty variants. The first out of the gate is the redesigned 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 HD , and Ram dropped all the pertinent specs with the reveal. Chevy isn't far behind with the new Silverado HD getting a full reveal in February, and Ford announced a new Super Duty coming sometime in the next 24 months.Since we're still waiting on details about the new Chevy and Ford, we'll be comparing the specs of the new Ram with the current pickups from the other two Detroit builders. We'll cover what engines and transmissions are available, how much power and torque they have, and their overall capability. You can see the raw details in the chart below, followed by extra information and analysis. Some things to keep in mind: These specifications cover all versions of the Ram HD, Silverado HD and Super Duty , such as 2500 and 3500 models, and all the way up to F-450. Specifications can vary widely based on engine, drivetrain, cab and bed configurations, so be sure to take a close look at the specific model you're interested in when you get particularly serious about buying. And of course, be sure to check out our car comparison tool if you'd like to look at other trucks on the market.All three of these trucks offer gasoline and diesel engines, but only the Ram has two versions of the diesel. Starting with gas engines, Ram's 6.4-liter V8 has a pretty clear-cut advantage with 25 more horsepower than the next-most-potent Super Duty, and it makes only one less pound-foot of torque than the Ford. The Ram is also the only one to pair an eight-speed automatic with the gas engine, whereas the Ford and Chevy make do with a six-speed.With diesel engines, the Ram's entry-level turbo 6.7-liter inline-six is the weakest, as the only one with under 900 pound-feet of torque and under 400 horsepower. Power is a weak point in general for the Ram's diesel six, as even the high-output version only makes 400 horsepower, while the Chevy makes 445 and the Ford 450. But the tables turn with torque, as the Ram makes a best-in-class 1,000 pound-feet followed by the Ford's 935 and the Chevy's 910. No matter which diesel from which automaker you choose, you'll get a six-speed automatic. And all of these trucks offer all of their engines with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.