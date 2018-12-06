Chevy Silverado HD High Country revealed with different grille

Everybody look, and don't shield your eyes this time, at the Chevrolet Silverado HD. That's right, the grille we saw earlier this week is gone, replaced with a much more sensible and normal Chevy truck grille. Well, it's not completely gone, but if you go for the top-of-the-line High Country trim it is.
In fact, the High Country trim level is one of five Chevy plans to offer on the 2020 Silverado HD. There's the Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country. We've deduced that the truck we saw a couple days ago is the LT. Chevy explains the different versions like this: "Each of the Silverado HD models features distinct exterior design details including grilles featuring either the Chevrolet stamped bar or the iconic Chevrolet bowtie and a mix of black, body color, chrome or the two-tone metallic trim exclusive to High Country models."
We asked Chevy which trims get what design, but were told to wait for images as GM continues to unveil all five trims leading up to the full reveal at what will presumably be the Chicago Auto Show. It looks like there will ultimately be more than just these two grille designs, but we have to hope Chevy opted not to use its grille design from the LT for more trim levels. Chevy didn't drop any additional details about the HD series of trucks today.
In case you missed it before, this truck will be available with two engines: a "new" gasoline V8 with a six-speed automatic and a Duramax turbodiesel V8 with a 10-speed auto. That big diesel is set to make a hefty 910 pound-feet of torque. For now, we can all slowly lower our pitchforks. But maybe keep the torches lit ... we haven't seen the rest of the lineup quite yet.
