Ford Super Duty trucks get a bit more super for 2018

Ford released specifications overnight for its 2018 F-Series Super Duty trucks, claiming best-in-class bragging rights in five areas: horsepower, torque, towing, gooseneck towing, and payload.
Output of its 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbodiesel has increased to 450 horsepower, up 10 from 2017, and it now makes peak torque of 935 pound-feet, which is also 10 more in the torque wars as truck manufacturers keep inching toward 1,000. Upgrades to the 6.7-liter diesel include cylinder heads redesigned for greater strength under higher loads, and optimized fuel and turbo boost calibrations.
(Ford offered no word on specs for the 6.2-liter gasoline engine option or the 6.8-liter V10, which presumably continue on as options for 2018.)
Ford also lays claim to best in class for conventional hitch towing capacity of 21,000 pounds and 7,360 pounds of payload.
And an F-450 Crew Cab 4x2 dualie has been added to the Super Duty lineup for 2018. (The F-450 was previously only offered as a dual-rear-wheel 4x4 with the Power Stroke.) The truck has integrated gooseneck hitch mounts, and its ability to tow a gooseneck trailer has been upped to 34,000 pounds. That's up 1,500 pounds from last year's class-leading number.
The 2018 Super Duty F-450 4x2 dual-rear-wheel pickup will be released this winter in XL, XLT, Lariat and Platinum trim. Base MSRP is $52,830.
