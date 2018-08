Looking for a great car alarm? Here are 4 of our favorites

Looking for the best car alarm around? We've gathered a list of our favorite aftermarket car alarms to give you peace of mind. Most car alarm systems will have to be installed, so unless you're pretty handy yourself, you may want to pay someone to do the work. Prestige APS997E 2-Way Car Alarm - $123.90Since it's also a remote start system, this option will also help keep you warm in the winter. Viper 3400V 1-Way Car Alarm - $62.93This option comes with 2 remotes, a shock sensor, and a full siren. Avital 3100LX 3-Channel Car Alarm - $29.94Includes 2 transmitters and doubles as a keyless entry system if you don't already have one. InstallGear Car Alarm - $29.99An affordable option that includes 2 remotes, keyless entry, and a trunk pop function.Do you have a favorite aftermarket car alarm? Let us know in the comments.