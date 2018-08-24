Looking for a great car alarm? Here are 4 of our favorites

Don't leave your vehicle unprotected

Aug 24th 2018 at 7:30PM
Looking for the best car alarm around? We've gathered a list of our favorite aftermarket car alarms to give you peace of mind. Most car alarm systems will have to be installed, so unless you're pretty handy yourself, you may want to pay someone to do the work.

Prestige APS997E 2-Way Car Alarm - $123.90
Since it's also a remote start system, this option will also help keep you warm in the winter.

Viper 3400V 1-Way Car Alarm - $62.93
This option comes with 2 remotes, a shock sensor, and a full siren.

Avital 3100LX 3-Channel Car Alarm - $29.94
Includes 2 transmitters and doubles as a keyless entry system if you don't already have one.

InstallGear Car Alarm - $29.99
An affordable option that includes 2 remotes, keyless entry, and a trunk pop function.

Do you have a favorite aftermarket car alarm? Let us know in the comments.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Ownership Videos Safety Autoblog Minute Original Video Parts and Accessories alarm car accessories car alarm car safety car security MV2 security
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X