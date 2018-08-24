Looking for a great car alarm? Here are 4 of our favorites

Prestige APS997E 2-Way Car Alarm - $123.90
Since it's also a remote start system, this option will also help keep you warm in the winter.
Viper 3400V 1-Way Car Alarm - $62.93
This option comes with 2 remotes, a shock sensor, and a full siren.
Avital 3100LX 3-Channel Car Alarm - $29.94
Includes 2 transmitters and doubles as a keyless entry system if you don't already have one.
InstallGear Car Alarm - $29.99
An affordable option that includes 2 remotes, keyless entry, and a trunk pop function.
Do you have a favorite aftermarket car alarm? Let us know in the comments.
