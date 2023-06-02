Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Owning a dash cam can be a lifesaver for vehicle owners in the case of an emergency. Dash cams record footage in the front or rear of the vehicles and save the data. These are very useful for recording accidents and break-ins while storing the evidence you need in case you have to take legal action. Here are the best front and rear dash cams available on Amazon.

$149.99 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling on-dash mounted camera on Amazon

4K Full HD video quality

24-hour parking monitor

Rear camera 360° adjustable angle

Night vision

Built-in GPS

1-year warranty

The REDTIGER Dash Cam is currently ranked as Amazon's #1 best-selling on-dash mounted camera. It has a 4K front-facing camera and a 1080p rear camera. Your recordings can be viewed on the REDTIGER companion app on Android and iOS devices. The camera also has a built-in GPS that records your driving routes, location and real-time speed.

$49.98 at Amazon

Key Features

1080p front and rear camera

Wide-angle cameras

Can support up to 32 GB of storage

360° adjustable angle

Dual lens recording

This CHORTAU Dash Cam is cheap, but it gets the job done. It features a 1080p camera for the front and rear. The rear-facing camera can be used as a backup camera when backing into parking spaces. This camera records with a wide angle to give you a better view.

$119.99 at Amazon

Key Features

4K front-camera

2160P HDR rear-camera

Built in WiFI and GPS

Dual parking mode

Motion detection

Distortion correction

1 year warranty

The Rove R2-4K Dash Cam records in 4k quality with its front camera and 2160p in the rear. It also comes with built-in WiFI and GPS to record your driving location and speed. The night vision technology makes night recordings easier to see. This product includes a 1 year warranty and a full refund in the first 30 days.

$189.99 at Amazon

Key Features

4K Full HD front camera

2.5K HD rear camera

24 hour parking monitor

Loop recording

Built-in G-sensor locks

The Bwrethay Dash Cam includes a 23 GB micro SD card with your purchase. This 3 channel dash cam records from the front, the interior and the rear of the vehicle. The front camera records in 4K UHD and the interior and rear cameras have 1080p resolution. The G-sensor lock prevents the current file from being overwritten if a collision is detected.

$116.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual camera

4k front camera

1080p rear view mirror camera

Super night vision

12” touch screen

Time-lapse mode

The WOLFBOX dash camera system replaces your rear view mirror and is more convenient than most dash cam options. It has a built-in GPS that stays on while driving and a 24-hour monitoring system with time-lapse mode.

$429.99 at Amazon

Key Features

60 FPS

4K resolution front camera

2560x1440 rear camera

Anti-file corruption technology

Advanced Driver Assistance System

1 year warranty

The THINKWARE U1000 Dual Dash Cam is a high-quality dash cam that offers many useful driver assistance features. The front camera can record in 4K UHD or 2K quality at 60 FPS with a rear 2560x1140p resolution camera. It also includes super night vision, safety camera alerts, anti-file corruption technology and motion detection. The Advanced Driver Assistance System will alert you of lane departure warnings, front vehicle departures and potential front collision warnings. This dash cam includes a 1 year warranty.

Pros and cons of dash cams

Dash cams offer many great benefits. They record video footage of your accidents, monitor your vehicle, track your location and add extra security to your vehicle. But there are a few downsides. Spending money on a dash cam may not be worth it for those who don't drive often. Another potential problem you could face is the dash cam field of view only records front and rear, so collisions from the side of the car won’t be recorded.

How to install a dash cam

Each dash cam will have instructions included in the packaging. On most occasions, you need to place the sticky rubber strips or suction cup to your windshield in an optimal place. Next, you have to plug the wires into the camera and to the USB port or cigarette lighter. Some dash cams are wireless and run on an internal battery, but they must be charged constantly if you drive often. Rear dash cams can be a bit trickier, as you have to mount it on your rear windshield and run a wire across your headliner.