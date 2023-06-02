Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Owning a dash cam can be a lifesaver for vehicle owners in the case of an emergency. Dash cams record footage in the front or rear of the vehicles and save the data. These are very useful for recording accidents and break-ins while storing the evidence you need in case you have to take legal action. Here are the best front and rear dash cams available on Amazon.
REDTIGER Dash Cam Front Rear - $149.99
Key Features
- #1 best-selling on-dash mounted camera on Amazon
- 4K Full HD video quality
- 24-hour parking monitor
- Rear camera 360° adjustable angle
- Night vision
- Built-in GPS
- 1-year warranty
The REDTIGER Dash Cam is currently ranked as Amazon's #1 best-selling on-dash mounted camera. It has a 4K front-facing camera and a 1080p rear camera. Your recordings can be viewed on the REDTIGER companion app on Android and iOS devices. The camera also has a built-in GPS that records your driving routes, location and real-time speed.
CHORTAU Dash Cam Front and Rear - $49.98
Key Features
- 1080p front and rear camera
- Wide-angle cameras
- Can support up to 32 GB of storage
- 360° adjustable angle
- Dual lens recording
This CHORTAU Dash Cam is cheap, but it gets the job done. It features a 1080p camera for the front and rear. The rear-facing camera can be used as a backup camera when backing into parking spaces. This camera records with a wide angle to give you a better view.
Rove R2-4K Dash Cam - $119.99
Key Features
- 4K front-camera
- 2160P HDR rear-camera
- Built in WiFI and GPS
- Dual parking mode
- Motion detection
- Distortion correction
- 1 year warranty
The Rove R2-4K Dash Cam records in 4k quality with its front camera and 2160p in the rear. It also comes with built-in WiFI and GPS to record your driving location and speed. The night vision technology makes night recordings easier to see. This product includes a 1 year warranty and a full refund in the first 30 days.
Bwrethay Dash Cam Front and Rear - $189.99
Key Features
- 4K Full HD front camera
- 2.5K HD rear camera
- 24 hour parking monitor
- Loop recording
- Built-in G-sensor locks
The Bwrethay Dash Cam includes a 23 GB micro SD card with your purchase. This 3 channel dash cam records from the front, the interior and the rear of the vehicle. The front camera records in 4K UHD and the interior and rear cameras have 1080p resolution. The G-sensor lock prevents the current file from being overwritten if a collision is detected.
WOLFBOX G840S 12" 4K Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera - $116.99
Key Features
- Dual camera
- 4k front camera
- 1080p rear view mirror camera
- Super night vision
- 12” touch screen
- Time-lapse mode
The WOLFBOX dash camera system replaces your rear view mirror and is more convenient than most dash cam options. It has a built-in GPS that stays on while driving and a 24-hour monitoring system with time-lapse mode.
THINKWARE U1000 Dual Dash Cam 4K UHD - $429.99
Key Features
- 60 FPS
- 4K resolution front camera
- 2560x1440 rear camera
- Anti-file corruption technology
- Advanced Driver Assistance System
- 1 year warranty
The THINKWARE U1000 Dual Dash Cam is a high-quality dash cam that offers many useful driver assistance features. The front camera can record in 4K UHD or 2K quality at 60 FPS with a rear 2560x1140p resolution camera. It also includes super night vision, safety camera alerts, anti-file corruption technology and motion detection. The Advanced Driver Assistance System will alert you of lane departure warnings, front vehicle departures and potential front collision warnings. This dash cam includes a 1 year warranty.
Pros and cons of dash cams
Dash cams offer many great benefits. They record video footage of your accidents, monitor your vehicle, track your location and add extra security to your vehicle. But there are a few downsides. Spending money on a dash cam may not be worth it for those who don't drive often. Another potential problem you could face is the dash cam field of view only records front and rear, so collisions from the side of the car won’t be recorded.
How to install a dash cam
Each dash cam will have instructions included in the packaging. On most occasions, you need to place the sticky rubber strips or suction cup to your windshield in an optimal place. Next, you have to plug the wires into the camera and to the USB port or cigarette lighter. Some dash cams are wireless and run on an internal battery, but they must be charged constantly if you drive often. Rear dash cams can be a bit trickier, as you have to mount it on your rear windshield and run a wire across your headliner.
