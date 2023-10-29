Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you have a garage, then you need to keep it locked up when you are away. You can enter a personalized code to open your garage with a garage door keypad, keeping your garage safe from potential thieves, nosy neighbors or unwanted animals. Many of them come with cameras, and they aren’t too difficult to install. Here are the best garage door keypads for sale on Amazon.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad - $59.99
Key features
- Wide-angle camera
- Customizable PIN codes
- Smartphone controls
- Advanced motion detection
- Live-streaming video
- Two-way audio
- Push notifications
The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad has various features to keep your garage secure. It has a wide-angle surveillance camera and advanced motion detection to monitor your driveway. This keypad also has two-way audio that allows you to speak and hear to whoever is next to your garage. This keypad is compatible with garage door openers from Craftsman, LiftMaster and Chamberlain that are built after 1993.
Craftsman CMXZDCG440 Garage Door Wireless Keypad - $41.00
Key features
- 3-Button garage door remote control
- Easy to install
- No wiring required
- Can store up to 24 PIN numbers
- Backlit keypad
- Secure access
This Craftsman Garage Door Wireless Keypad is easy to install and no additional wiring is required during installation. You can store up to 24 different PIN codes on this device. This remote-controlled garage opener can program up to three garage doors and has a frequency range that reaches up to 1,500 feet.
Qinerstool 877LM Wireless Keypad Entry System - $22.99
Key features
- Waterproof protective cover
- Illuminated buttons
- Alloy ABS plastic shell
- 9v battery included
- 1-year warranty
This Qinerstool Wireless Keypad Entry System is compatible with garage door openers from Craftsman, Chamberlain and LiftMaster produced after 2011. It has a waterproof protective cover and an ally ABS plastic shell to make this device as durable and long-lasting as possible. There is a 1-year warranty included with your purchase.
LiftMaster 877LM Wireless and Keyless Entry Keypad for Garage Door Openers and Gate Opener - $34.99
Key features
- Wireless design
- Wall-mounted
- Keyless access
- Syncs with existing garage door opener frequency
- Eliminated radio wave interference
This LiftMaster Wireless and Keyless Entry Keypad for Garage Door Openers and Gate Opener is one of the easiest to install. It’s completely wireless and is battery-powered. It can sync with the frequency of an existing garage door opener and eliminate radio wave interference.
Genie Genuine GUK-R Wireless Universal Garage Door Opener Keypad - $39.55
Key features
- Wireless
- Backlit buttons
- Easy installation
- Operate up to 3 garage doors
- Compatible with Genie’s Intellicode Security Technology
- Auto-Seek Dual Frequency
This Genie Genuine Wireless Universal Garage Door Opener Keypad is wireless and doesn’t take much time to set up. It has a temporary PIN function that are useful for family members, neighbors or service workers that may need to access your garage.
How to install a garage door keypad
Installing a garage door keypad doesn’t take much time. Many of them are wireless nowadays and are operated by batteries. They will also need to be connected to your garage door’s frequency. Here is a YouTube tutorial from TightWadDIY on how to install and program a wireless garage door keypad.
Can I add a keypad to my existing garage door opener?
Many garage door keypads are compatible with mainstream garage door opener brands. Make sure you read the manual included with your keypad to see what makes and models it’s compatible with.
