Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you have a garage, then you need to keep it locked up when you are away. You can enter a personalized code to open your garage with a garage door keypad, keeping your garage safe from potential thieves, nosy neighbors or unwanted animals. Many of them come with cameras, and they aren’t too difficult to install. Here are the best garage door keypads for sale on Amazon.

$59.99 at Amazon

Key features

Wide-angle camera

Customizable PIN codes

Smartphone controls

Advanced motion detection

Live-streaming video

Two-way audio

Push notifications

The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad has various features to keep your garage secure. It has a wide-angle surveillance camera and advanced motion detection to monitor your driveway. This keypad also has two-way audio that allows you to speak and hear to whoever is next to your garage. This keypad is compatible with garage door openers from Craftsman, LiftMaster and Chamberlain that are built after 1993.

$41.00 at Amazon

Key features

3-Button garage door remote control

Easy to install

No wiring required

Can store up to 24 PIN numbers

Backlit keypad

Secure access

This Craftsman Garage Door Wireless Keypad is easy to install and no additional wiring is required during installation. You can store up to 24 different PIN codes on this device. This remote-controlled garage opener can program up to three garage doors and has a frequency range that reaches up to 1,500 feet.

$22.99 at Amazon

Key features

Waterproof protective cover

Illuminated buttons

Alloy ABS plastic shell

9v battery included

1-year warranty

This Qinerstool Wireless Keypad Entry System is compatible with garage door openers from Craftsman, Chamberlain and LiftMaster produced after 2011. It has a waterproof protective cover and an ally ABS plastic shell to make this device as durable and long-lasting as possible. There is a 1-year warranty included with your purchase.

$34.99 at Amazon

Key features

Wireless design

Wall-mounted

Keyless access

Syncs with existing garage door opener frequency

Eliminated radio wave interference

This LiftMaster Wireless and Keyless Entry Keypad for Garage Door Openers and Gate Opener is one of the easiest to install. It’s completely wireless and is battery-powered. It can sync with the frequency of an existing garage door opener and eliminate radio wave interference.

$39.55 at Amazon

Key features

Wireless

Backlit buttons

Easy installation

Operate up to 3 garage doors

Compatible with Genie’s Intellicode Security Technology

Auto-Seek Dual Frequency

This Genie Genuine Wireless Universal Garage Door Opener Keypad is wireless and doesn’t take much time to set up. It has a temporary PIN function that are useful for family members, neighbors or service workers that may need to access your garage.

How to install a garage door keypad

Installing a garage door keypad doesn’t take much time. Many of them are wireless nowadays and are operated by batteries. They will also need to be connected to your garage door’s frequency. Here is a YouTube tutorial from TightWadDIY on how to install and program a wireless garage door keypad.

Can I add a keypad to my existing garage door opener?

Many garage door keypads are compatible with mainstream garage door opener brands. Make sure you read the manual included with your keypad to see what makes and models it’s compatible with.