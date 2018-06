BMW M5 and FCA's 5-year plan | Autoblog Podcast #544

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Associate Editor Reese Counts is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. We talk about driving the Subaru Ascent and BMW M5, and discuss FCA's five-year plan and the Audi Q8. As always, we help spend a listener's cash on a new car in the "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #544

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Get The Podcast

iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly