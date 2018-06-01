Maserati plans Alfieri EV and hybrid sports car, new SUV by 2022

Maserati's long-delayed flagship, the Alfieri sports car, will go electric, offering hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric versions, parent company FCA said today its five-year plan. The Italian brand also outlined plans to launch a midsize SUV, all-new versions of the Quattroporte and Levante, and said it intends to electrify its entire fleet by 2022.
Tim Kuniskis, head of the Maserati brand, said in a presentation in Italy that Ferrari will supply all future powertrains across every configuration, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The brand also announced that it will market full-electric vehicles under the Maserati Blue name.
The goal for Maserati Blue is to offer battery-electric versions of four cars: the Alfieri, a convertible version called the Alfieri Cabrio, the Quattroporte and the Levante. All will feature three motors with e-all-wheel-drive, torque vectoring, 800-volt battery technology, long driving ranges and quick charging. They'll also be based on a lightweight modular aluminum platform.
If the Alfieri sounds familiar, it should: It first debuted as a 2+2 sports coupe concept at the Geneva Motor Show all the way back in 2014. Back then, it was likely to use Maserati's turbocharged V6 and V8 engines and be rear-wheel drive only. But the concept has hit a series of delays on the way to production.
Plans for the new version call for a new modular aluminum space frame to minimize weight gain — Kuniskis says it weighs only about 385 pounds more than the conventional combustion-engine version — and it will offer all-wheel-drive with full active torque vectoring. Top speed will be more than 186 mph, and it'll go from 0 to 62 mph in around 2 seconds.
There's no name yet for the forthcoming midsize utility vehicle, which Maserati says will be offered in hybrid and PHEV configurations. It promises a best-in-class lightweight platform and power-to-weight ratio and 50/50 weight distribution. A high-performance Trofeo model will also be offered.
New versions of the Quattroporte luxury sedan and Levante crossover will also be based on a new lightweight, modular platform and will include Level 2 autonomous-driving capabilities, with Level 3 available by late 2021 or early 2022, Kuniskis said. Both vehicles will get a Q4 all-wheel-drive system and come with a choice of three powertrains, including hybrid and PHEV.
Maserati sales are up globally by 700 percent since 2011, with volumes up by more than 80 percent outside its core European market. It's targeting 100,000 annual sales by 2022, up from around 50,000 in 2017.
