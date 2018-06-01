Midsize Ram truck coming to U.S.

The midsize truck segment is officially back in full force. Today, at FCA's new five-year plan, company CEO Sergio Marchionne and Ram head Mike Manley announced that America will be getting Ram's new global midsize truck. The new model is designed for a global audience.
It will not be based on the Mitsubishi Triton, we're told. FCA already sells that model in certain markets as the Ram 1200.
Trucks for the North American market will likely be built in Mexico on the old Ram Heavy Duty production line. The upcoming Ram HD — set to debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show — will be built in the US. The timing of the new midsize Ram isn't pinpointed, but the above slide from FCA's presentation suggests we'll see it by 2022. A with all upcoming Ram models, look for some form of electrification, likely in the form of the 48-volt mild hybrid system that's set to debut later this year in the 2018 Ram 1500.
Don't expect the truck to tailor too heavily to US tastes like the Toyota Tacoma or Chevy Colorado. Like the upcoming Ford Ranger, this is a global truck first and foremost. Marchionne said that Ram's focus in the US will remain mostly on full-size trucks. Still it will be sold in the U.S., just not in any expected large volumes.
