Ford recalls 350,000 trucks, SUVs for transmission issue

Ford is issuing two separate safety recalls to fix mechanical issues affecting control of the transmissions on certain 2017 and 2018 models. The automaker says it's aware of one reported accident with an injury related to the the first and largest recall.
That safety recall affects nearly 350,000 pickups and SUVs from the 2018 model year to fix a potentially unseated gear shift cable locking clip that could leave the transmission in a gear state different from what the driver selects — meaning the vehicle could move even when placed in park, if the parking brake isn't activated, with no warning message on the instrument panel or warning chime when the driver-side door is opened. The recall affects 2018 F-150, F-650 and F-750 trucks and 2018 Expeditions equipped with six- and 10-speed automatic transmissions.
Dealers will inspect the vehicles to ensure that the shift cable locking clip was properly installed and will secure the locking clip at no charge to the customer if it was not. The recall reference number is 18S10.
The affected vehicles are:
Dealers will inspect recalled vehicles and make repairs free of charge. The reference number is 18S09.
The affected vehicles are:
- 2018 Ford F-150 trucks built at Dearborn Assembly Plant between Jan. 5, 2017, and Feb. 16, 2018
- 2018 Ford F-150s built at Kansas City Assembly Plant between Jan. 25, 2017, and Feb. 16, 2018
- 2018 Ford Expedition SUVs built at the Kentucky Truck Plant from April 3, 2017, to Jan. 30, 2018
- 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 medium-duty commercial trucks built at Ohio Assembly Plant between April 25, 2017, and March 9, 2018
- 2017-2018 Ford F-150 trucks built at Dearborn Assembly between Oct. 20, 2016, and March 5, 2018
- 2017-2018 F-150s built at Kansas City Assembly from Dec. 22, 2017, to Feb. 26, 2018
- 2018 Expeditions made at Kentucky Truck Plant from Nov. 28, 2017, to Feb. 14, 2018
- 2018 Mustangs built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Nov. 6, 2017, to Feb. 12, 2018
- 2018 Navigators built at Kentucky Truck from Dec. 13, 2017 to March 8, 2018
