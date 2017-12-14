Supertanks, mech suits and jetpacks galore | Translogic's best of 2017

As 2017 comes to a close, we look back at yet another tech-packed year for our Translogic video series. From tearing up the trails in a luxury supertank, to getting to sit in the cockpit of an actual fully functioning mech suit, our host Jonathon Buckley had plenty of techy adventures on which to bring us along. We're looking forward to bringing you more jetpack flying, autocycle driving action in 2018.
Join us as we relive some of our favorite memories on this special "best of" edition of Translogic.
