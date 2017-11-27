Lucid Motors outgrows old HQ, moves to new facility

Lucid Motors has lofty goals, and a big vision for its first car, the 1,000-horsepower Air EV. It seems the young startup has already gotten too big for its britches. So, new britches it is. Lucid has announced it is moving its headquarters from Menlo Park, Calif. to a facility across the bay in Newark. It has also produced the above video to celebrate the upgrade.
Lucid says its new facility in the Pacific Research Center – which is mere blocks from the company's prototype shop – is twice the size of its digs in Menlo Park. It will be home to a larger design studio and more lab and office space, allowing for closer collaboration between designers and engineers. Lucid also said it is hiring, and will be posting even more jobs on its career page "in the near future."
The Lucid Air was revealed late last year. Since then, the folks at Lucid have been busy promoting the car, raising funds, testing the vehicle and planning future models. It has also been performing high-speed testing, pushing the potent electric vehicle first to 217 miles per hour, and then to an even more impressive 235 mph. In the video above, we get a peek at a half-dozen Air prototypes on what appear to be public roads, which is fun to see. No Edna, though.
The Lucid Air is slated to go into production in 2019 with a starting price of $60,000 (before incentives). A limited Launch Edition will fetch over $100,000. It will offer a range of up to 400 miles, and come with the necessary hardware for Level 4 autonomous driving. Lucid says it's already planning future electric vehicles. In an interview, Vice President of Design Derek Jenkins told us Lucid would look to base its next vehicle – possibly a crossover – on the Air's platform (read that full story here).
