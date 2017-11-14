2019 Ram 1500: Everything we know

We're not too far away from the sheet being pulled off the 2019 Ram 1500. But over and over, we've had spy shots come in revealing much of the truck before hand. The latest ones have given us a very clear look at the truck's new grille, which boldly does away with the signature crosshair grille. The main iteration we've seen is the one above with the "RAM" logo in the center flanked by split chrome bars. Chrome is used extensively elsewhere, too. The traditional Ram logo has also probably been binned, at least on the exterior, in favor of the broad Ram script currently seen on the Ram Rebel, Laramie Longhorn and Limited trims. Indeed, it seems like a change that the brand has subtly been trying to get its customers ready for, as a quick trip to the company website will show a greater reliance on those trim levels to visually represent each Ram model (including the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500).
Now, there will likely continue to be multiple grille options available as there is today to at least differentiate luxury and off-road models. In the renderings above, we show a version of the grille without those chrome bars. The rest of the truck in the rendering is based on what we saw when some gusty weather unofficially revealed the Ram 1500 to a spy photographer, as seen in the gallery below.
As for everything else we know about the 2019 Ram 1500 ...
The Interior
We got pretty good shots of the new Ram interior a few weeks ago. There will be a huge, vertically oriented touchscreen available, possibly with updated UConnect interface software, flanked by hard buttons for the climate control system. A volume knob and redundant multi-purpose control knob will remain, as will the rotary transmission selector. New toggle switches below will be dedicated to various vehicle controls, and we would assume would remain in place throughout the trim level range. Smaller touchscreens will almost certainly be found on lower trims with a traditional array of climate controls between them and the toggles.
It'll be steel
An intrepid magnet-wielding spy photographer back in August examined a 2019 Ram test mule's body panels and discovered the majority of them are steel. The hood and tailgate are aluminum, however.
There will be a split tailgate option
Speaking of that tailgate, spy photos have shown that it will be available with a split, barn-door-style tailgate option. A traditional version will undoubtedly also be offered. Interestingly, this won't be the first split tailgate for Fiat-Chrysler, since the foreign-market Fiat Toro has one.
The coil springs are staying put
Spy photos have shown that one of the current Ram's defining characteristics will continue to feature on the new truck. The coil springs currently deliver superior ride comfort, and improve handling and stability, especially while towing. A similar suspension will also be used on the upcoming Jeep Wrangler pickup.
The Mega Cab might be making a comeback
Some spy photos have shown what could be a longer crew cab available on the 2019 Ram 1500. Although the extra-long Mega Cab has been available on the 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks, the half-ton 1500 has been without that option in its current generation. It did, however, debut on the previous-generation truck and provided an almost laughable amount of legroom for rear seat occupants. The other possibility is that it was just an optical illusion created by gobs of black vinyl body cladding and the biggest cab style we'll get will still be the Crew Cab.
The 5.7-liter Hemi V8, 3.6-liter V6 and Eight-speed Automatic return
Will there be an EcoDiesel? With all the trouble currently swirling around the current engine, we'll just have to wait and see.
Will there be a 707-horsepower Hellram? We can only hope. We also ask for credit for that name.
Advanced safety tech will be available
Since the current Ram dates back to 2009, it has gone without the sort of advanced safety tech that's become widespread throughout the automotive industry - including in Ram's Ford and General Motors competitors. Spy photos would indicate that will change for 2019, however, as the new taillights would seem to have the same sort of embedded blind-spot and rear cross-traffic detectors as the Ford F-150 has.
Look for the 2019 Ram 1500 at the Detroit Auto Show in January
Now, will it be accompanied by a heard of cattle down Jefferson Ave.? You know, like Chrysler totally did back in '08? Yeah, probably not.