2018 Jaguar F-Pace long-term test introduction

We just spent six months driving around Jaguar's XE in diesel trim, a fun, frugal sports sedan that impressed all of us. But we know that diesel sedans are a pretty slim part of the market, so we decided to check out the other side of Jaguar's coin. For the next six months, we'll be driving a 2018 Jaguar F-Pace. In today's SUV and crossover obsessed world, the F-Pace is already the brand's best seller, and if history and the Porsche Cayenne is any indication, it'll hopefully help finance the sort of lust-worthy but low-volume cars we all love so much. In the meantime, we'll be finding out what all those new Jag owners are getting themselves into.
What we got
Our particular F-Pace is very close to fully loaded. Outside, it's coated in deep, vibrant Caesium Blue, a hue that was originally intended only for the F-Pace First Edition but popular demand made it more widely available. It's accented with the "Black Package," a $360 option, which swaps out shiny chrome trim on the grille, window surround and fender vents for gloss black pieces. We also added gloss black 20-inch wheels to match, a $1,020 option. For $410, we added a fifth one of those wheels in the trunk, too, since we opted for a full-size spare.
Our F-Pace's sporty appearance is complemented by an athletic engine. The F-Pace S (starting price $60,770) comes with the most powerful engine currently available, a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 good for 380 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Like all F-Pace models, all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission are standard. Also, because this is the S model, our F-Pace has the ability to store a custom configuration for the steering and suspension.
Most of the options on our F-Pace are convenience items such as the $1,840 "Comfort and Convenience Package" that adds heated and cooled front seats, heated and power-reclining rear seats, remote levers for folding those seats, and a powered, hands-free-opening hatch. The $2,350 "Luxury Interior Package" adds configurable ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, a lockable and cooled glovebox, an air quality sensor, a pair of 12V power sockets in the rear, illuminated door sill plates, a suedecloth headliner and fancier floor mats. The "Driver Assistance Package" and "Technology Package" each cost $3,250 and provided us with Jaguar's top-of-the-line Touch Pro infotainment system, Wi-Fi, a Meridian sound system, navigation, parking sensors, 360-degree cameras, and adaptive cruise control. Finally, we also chose the heated windshield and washer jets ($385), and the "Activity Key" wristband ($410) we tried out at last year's Tech of the Year awards. Altogether, our options brought the price tag to $74,640.
What we skipped
As we mentioned, this F-Pace has nearly every option. The only ones we left out were the tow hitch, wheel locks, some cargo management trinkets and the head-up display. We're not planning on towing anything during the F-Pace's stay, we hope no one's going to jack our wheels (knock on wood), and we don't expect to have much issue keeping our cargo in place. The head-up display would be nice, but Jaguar's isn't the most pleasant to look at, so we're not missing out on too much.
Why we got it
There are few reasons for this. First of course is that it's Jaguar's best-selling vehicle and it's important to see how it will perform over an extended period of time. Plus, since it's based on the same platform as the XE, we're curious to see how it compares to the little Jaguar sedan. That XE diesel is also the impetus behind choosing the F-Pace S with the supercharged V6. We've spent six months with Jaguar's most fuel efficient and least powerful engine, so we want to see how a more potent powerplant fares.
Questions
We've got the car for a while, so we'll have plenty of time to answer any questions you have. Feel free to ask in the comments.
