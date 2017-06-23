  2. Video

We couldn’t wait for the new Ford Ranger, so we drove one in New Zealand

Let's get this out of the way up front: The truck you see here isn't exactly like the one we'll get when the Ford Ranger returns to the States in 2019. But we think it's very representative, and it's certainly as close as we're going to get for a while. Did I mention we're impatient?

For those out of the loop, the Ranger was last sold in the US as a 2010 model. That was a compact truck. In the years since, Ford started building a "global" Ranger for sale just about everywhere around the globe – except for here. That latest Ranger, referred to as the T6, is more of a mid-sizer, similar in dimensions and specs to GM's Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon twins as well as the Toyota Tacoma and the aging Nissan Frontier.

But the Ranger that everyone else gets doesn't meet US crash standards. Yet. So Ford is going to build a new one – we believe it will be a refreshed version of the current truck as opposed to a new ground-up design – that can be sold here, as well as China, apparently. It should be at least as good as the truck we drove around New Zealand's southern island – a Wildtrak model with a five-cylinder 3.2-liter diesel and a six-speed automatic with nice stuff like adaptive cruise, lane keeping, and Sync 3 with Apple CarPlay. The color is called Pride Orange.

Back to our impatience: We decided to fly across the world to sample the current global truck. Why New Zealand, you might ask? Because it's beautiful, because we wanted to go there (see previous reason), and because the Ranger has been the best-selling vehicle in that country for a couple of years running. (Fun fact: They call pickup trucks utes down there.) The goal was to find out what we've been missing.

Turns out a lot, actually. Watch the video to see what we learned on this little adventure, and see why this feature-packed pickup may just be worth the anticipation.

  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
  • Image Credit: AOL/Christopher McGraw
Create alerts for any tag below
Videos Ford Pacific Region Truck editors choice featured ford ranger

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

The Complete Book of Ford Mustang: Every Model Since 1964 1/2 (Complete Book Series)
American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
Kar-Kraft: Race Cars, Prototypes and Muscle Cars of Ford's Specialty Vehicle Activity Program
Can-Am 50th Anniversary: Flat Out with North America's Greatest Race Series 1966-74
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade - 13" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Metra 70-1771 Radio Wiring Harness for Ford/Lincoln/Mazda 1998-Up into Car, 16 Pin
Soondar® 2 x Wireless No Drill Type Led Laser Door Shadow Light Welcome Projector Light Led Car D...
Car Key Fob Keyless Entry Remote fits Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Mazda (CWTWB1U331 GQ43VT11T CWTWB1U...
Custom Fit Car Cover for Select Ford Mustang - In-Door Premium 2 Layers - Economical Alternative
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Battle of the Monster Trucks
Review: Hot Wheels Ford Shelby GT350R
Episode 2
The Modern Era: 1973-2017
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

We couldn’t wait for the new Ford Ranger, so we drove one in New ZealandWatch Video

Watch motorcyclist kick moving car, trigger chain-reaction crashWatch Video

Audi A8's active suspension will even protect you in a crashWatch Video

To Paint Or Not To Paint | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Bizarre Robbery Attempt | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Watch the Chevy Bolt earn IIHS 'Top Safety Pick' crash ratingWatch Video

Kitten rescued from Tesla Model X bumperWatch Video

WD-40 | Car HacksWatch Video

Video shows point of impact in Richard Hammond's Rimac crashWatch Video

Share This Photo X