slide-7174531

It's easy for car enthusiasts to poke fun at the Toyota Prius, but I didn't choose it as my least favorite car that I drove this year because of the way it drives (boring) or because of the way it looks (ugly). I picked the Prius because it's worse in every meaningful way than its plug-in sibling, the Prius Prime, which I also drove this year.

Starting at $24,685, the Prius isn't all that expensive for the technology and efficiency on offer. But it's just $2,415 less than the Prime, and the PHEV qualifies (for now) for a tax refund of $4,500. Factor that in and you'll end up with a slightly better vehicle – with 25 miles of electric propulsion – with slightly better driving dynamics and slightly more interesting looks.

With all of that said, I still would only recommend the Prius Prime to a small swath of the buying public. The Chevy Volt costs more but boasts more than twice the EV range of the Prime. And cars like the Chevy Bolt and, once it finally becomes available in reasonable numbers and all configurations, the Tesla Model 3 prove that fully electric cars are now mainstream options. Choose wisely. Compare these and other potential new vehicle purchases using our tool.