Best Cars We Drove In 2017

slide-7175573

I get it now. Not that I didn't before, but I really and truly get why Porsche and the 911 inspire such deep and rich feelings. I spent three days behind the wheel of a 2017 911 Carrera GTS, and I could have spent another 10 and not had my fill. Everything about this car, from the engine to the transmission to the steering works to reward. The driving position is the end result of roughly 50 years of honing an perfecting. Everything is exactly where it should be, helping the choreography that is driving flow naturally. (Search for Porsches using Autoblog's Car Finder.)

The thrill you get from nailing a corner and getting back onto the power at just the right time is completely and totally intoxicating. The rear end squats as a wave of torque pushes you forward. The steering delivers messages as crisp and alert as a cold winter morning. While I love the feel of a naturally aspirated engine, turbo lag is minimal and the immediate hit of torque just off idle helps make up for it. The engine sings and at full crescendo the exhaust sounds like an orchestra. It’s a truly wonderful car.