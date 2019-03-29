Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!
eBay Finds: Fun cars for $5,000

It's the budget round

We at the Autoblog office have once again gotten off-task and absorbed in a world of car classifieds. So we're bringing you another list of cool stuff we found on eBay. But the catch this time is that we wanted to show how many sweet rides you can pick up for a modest budget. Our cap was $5,000, and we found everything from sports cars to luxury cruisers. We also found another kind of "Cruiser" that we had to share, but you'll have to read on to see what it is.
1988 Toyota 4Runner

We're kicking things off with the cover car, a shockingly clean 1988 Toyota 4Runner. Seriously, most of these are rusting into oblivion or beaten on back trails. This one has its paint and stickers in great shape, no noticeable rust, and just some light interior wear and tear. The engine has just 149,000 miles on it, and the owner says the air conditioning still works! This 4x4 would be great for some light off-roading, showing off, or cruising with the top off.

1992 Ford Mustang

Speaking of convertibles, check out this gorgeous Fox Body Mustang. It seems spotless, and even its gleaming white leather interior looks as good as the day it rolled off the lot. Most important, it has the 5.0-liter V8 that you're sure to enjoy more when you can hear its warbling with the top down. Just $5,000 will get you behind the wheel.

1977 Datsun 620

Need something a little more practical? How about this 1977 Datsun 620. It's just been painted, and the seller picked a suitably '70s yellow. The chassis looks extremely clean, and the interior isn't too shabby, either. We love that it has a manual, and your author can attest to the fact that these 620s, especially with a stick, are fun to hustle around town. This "Li'l Hustler" can be yours for $5,000.
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300TE 4Matic

Or maybe your practicality requirements are for carrying a family? In that case, we'd like to direct your attention to this Mercedes-Benz 300TE. It has ample room for five folks, and a cavernous cargo area for their stuff. The interior is in beautiful shape, and the exterior mostly matches with just some very small rust spots. The seller notes much recent maintenance has been done, and there are plenty of records to go with it. As an added bonus, this one is all-wheel-drive, perfect for occasional snow or ski trips. This luxurious hauler has a price of $4,500.

2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata

That's enough practicality for now, so it's time for the obligatory Mazda Miata. There's a reason for them always appearing on budget lists: They're loads of fun and very cheap. This one is $4,950, a clean car with 102,000 miles on the clock. Mechanically, the car is stock, so you don't have to deal with someone else's misguided "upgrades," whether you want to enjoy a stock car or use it as a base for your own less-misguided "upgrades."
1969 Volkswagen Beetle

Also obligatory and impractical is this 1969 VW Beetle. The Beetle is probably the staple of affordable classics thanks to its large numbers and parts availability. At $4,500, this one would be a great way to get into the classic car world. It even has a freshly rebuilt engine and a decent interior.

2007 Mini Cooper S

We've spent a lot of time looking at pretty old cars, and we totally get that you might need something with more modern amenities and driving dynamics. Enter this 2007 Mini Cooper S with just over 110,000 miles on the clock. It's the first generation with the turbocharged engine and makes 175 horsepower. Coupled with its hypernimble chassis, this Mini is sure to get you to crack a smile. Throw in features like phone integration and heated seats, and you'll probably smile more. It can all be yours for $5,000.

1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe

One drawback to the Mini is that it's not going to ride particularly comfortably. This 1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe (or ETC for short) would be better for someone who wants a cushy cruiser. Its soft ride and big V8 under the hood will make this an effortless commuter. Inside, you'll enjoy heated, powered leather seats, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and the holy grail of luxurious car features decades ago: a car phone. All this luxury will cost you just $4,475.
1988 Yugo GV

This next entry, a Yugo GV, is for the adventurous. And we're not saying that because of the expedition gear, it's because of the car's reputation for poor reliability. But that big roof rack and spacious cargo area should be good for carrying spare parts. The seller also made upgrades to get this Yugo just about anywhere with a two-inch lift and oversized tires. You'll also likely never pass another one, so there's points for exclusivity. The adventure begins for $4,500.
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

We're going to be honest, we're not entirely sure who will be looking for a PT Cruiser converted to an ice cream truck. At least, not someone who isn't related to some sort of ice cream business. But we had to share this with you. The seller says it was a vehicle on the TV show "Junkyard Empire." The back half was given panel-truck coverings and a freezer fitted inside. You can access it from the door on the side, so you could legitimately carry ice cream in it. It also received retro sign panels and smooth wheel covers. It's definitely unique, and it has a price of $4,500.

