We're going to be honest, we're not entirely sure who will be looking for a PT Cruiser converted to an ice cream truck . At least, not someone who isn't related to some sort of ice cream business. But we had to share this with you. The seller says it was a vehicle on the TV show "Junkyard Empire." The back half was given panel-truck coverings and a freezer fitted inside. You can access it from the door on the side, so you could legitimately carry ice cream in it. It also received retro sign panels and smooth wheel covers. It's definitely unique, and it has a price of $4,500.