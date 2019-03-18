slide-7544263

Classifieds and internet auctions tend to be dangerous productivity killers, so we decided we'd do something useful with our downtime for a change.

This week's question: "What would you buy this week with $15,000?" We're not making any recommendations or offering buying advice with these picks. We're just looking to have a little fun scouring eBay listings.

Put another way, this is what happens when we on the Autoblog staff find ourselves with a few minutes to kill.

Click on the image above for a telling look into the minds of our editors.