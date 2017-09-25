slide-7102741

It's true. Compact crossovers are, by and large, kinda boring. But they make so much practical sense in the real world that they are the hottest-selling single segment in America. And we're here to tell you that there are a few options out there for those of us who actually like to drive.

With that in mind, we've ranked the following nine crossovers in order of how much we enjoyed spending time with them. Some are nothing but practical appliances on wheels, others offer powerful turbocharged engines, and at least one is, we think, a perfect intersection of the two. We tried to keep our selections for this list affordable, so premium offerings won't show up.

If you don't see a specific crossover on this list, it's probably because we don't recommend it. For instance, the Toyota RAV4 is missing from this list, despite the fact that it's the second-best-selling model in the segment. We think there are better options. We like the Jeep Cherokee, but think the Compass is a better buy. The Hyundai Tucson is nice, and has a high-tech dual-clutch transmission, but it's just about due for an update to stay competitive.

As we drive more new compact crossovers, we'll adjust this list accordingly.