The best holiday gifts for car lovers in 2023

Christmas shopping for friends and loved ones is rarely easy, but it can become more difficult than ever if the person you're buying for has an interest you don't know much about. We get it, that's why we've pulled together this list of some of the best gifts for car lovers. Whether you're shopping for a car owner always tinkering with their ride, or a budding car enthusiast who just loves the idea of cars in general, we've got some great gift ideas for car lovers just below.

The best car accessories to give as gifts

$25.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Manufactured with oxford polyester fabric and reinforced stitching for durability

Features 3 compartments, sidewalls, 12 pockets and a removable divider

Includes reinforced carrying handles

Non-slip velcro strips are included on the bottom

Water- and abrasion-resistant

The Homeve trunk organizer is a durable, affordable option for keeping your car organized. It has 3 compartments and comes with an extra removable divider, as well as 12 pockets. There are built-in handles to make moving it around easier and it even has velcro strips on the bottom to help prevent slippage. Naturally, it's also water- and abrasion-resistant.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console

Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use

100% leak proof inner lining

3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues

Lid prevents trash from falling out

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can is the best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon and features a lid so your trash won’t make a return appearance on any bumpy backcountry roads, as well as side storage pockets to keep your still-intact snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leak-proof and when it isn’t in use, the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, but once you take the plunge we’re willing to bet it’ll become a mainstay.

$6.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Cleans dust, hair and debris

Great for cleaning buttons and vents

Reusable until losing its adhesive quality

This putty is great for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. It's also great for things like keyboards and gadgets around the house. While it won't last forever and isn't washable, it is reusable until the gel loses its adhesive quality. At just under $8, it's definitely worth the swing for anyone looking for a unique new cleaning tool to add to your arsenal. This particular product is currently the best-selling detailing gel on Amazon and it's available in blue, yellow and purple.

$25 at Amazon

Key Features

Features built-in OBD2 DTC lookup library

Reads and erases trouble codes

"Compatible with most 1996 US-based, 2000 EU-based and Asian cars"

Supports English, German, Dutch, Spanish, French and Italian

Features LCD backlit screen

No battery or charger needed - pulls power directly through OBD2 Data Link Connector

Equipped with a 2.5-foot long insulated cable

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

$34.99 at Amazon

Key features

Plugs into your car outlet

11.9-foot power cord

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Includes built-in LED lighting

Includes three additional nozzles for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

"Not applicable for any large vehicles with tire pressure ＞ 50 psi and tire width ＞ 245 MM such as trucks, vans and off-road vehicles"

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability once it hits your preset PSI level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with three additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles. Don't forget to clip the digital coupon for the half-off deal!

$21.97 at Amazon

Key Features:

Easy-to-use for light scratches, swirls and other marks

Made to restore the gloss of your paint by removing water spots, oxidation and other contaminants

Includes a buffer pad

Does not include any "unnecessary color dyes or scents"

Should be safe for use on any clearcoat, single stage or multi-stage paint

Made in the USA

If not satisfied with the product, the manufacturer is offering a full refund

This Carfidant scratch and swirl repair solution is great for people who aren't so invested that you want to detail your entire car, but would love to clean up that one scratch or swirl in the paint that's been bugging you for ages. It's easy-to-use by hand, comes with its own buffer pad, and should be safe for use on any clearcoat, single stage or multi-stage paint. It's also made in the USA and Carfidant is offering a full refund for anyone "not 100% satisfied."

$16.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Expands your cigarette lighter socket from 1 to 3

2 USB ports built in

Features an independent power switch

Built-in LED voltage display

Employs a smart recognition chip for prevention of over-current, over-voltage and short-circuits

Includes a 2.3-foot extension cord

Purchase includes a 2 year warranty

When charging devices, total power used can not exceed 100W

This is a great accessory if you're constantly finding yourself frustrated by having only a single cigarette lighter port. Many devices are powered via this power outlet, and it can be pretty annoying to only be able to use one at a time. Well, just like buying power strips for outlets in your home, you can expand your one port to many with this adapter. Not only will it give you three cigarette lighter outlets instead of one, it also includes two built-in USB ports, an independent power switch, a built-in LED voltage display and even a 2.3-foot extension cord.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Features a 3-in-1 design including an ice scraper, a snow brush and a squeegee

The squeegee is useful not only for snow, but also for water on the windshield or any glass surface in your home

Extendable up to 47.2-inches

Made with a comfort grip

Easy to disassemble and store

180-degree swiveling snow brush head

This is unquestionably one of the best gifts for car lovers if you live in a place that gets snowy during the winter. This one is a fantastic option at a killer discount. It's a 3-in-1 tool that includes not only an ice scraper but also a snow brush and a squeegee. It extends up to 47.2 inches, has a comfortable grip, and it's easy to disassemble. As if it needed any more features, it even has a swiveling head to make brushing easier than ever.

$16.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Available in 5 different sizes

Constructed with reflective polyester material to protect against sunlight

Includes a storage bag

Includes a steering wheel cover sunshade

The Magnelex sun shades come in five different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. The sizes range from medium, meant for smaller compact cars, to extra large, meant for SUVs, trucks and vans. These shades are made with a premium quality reflective polyester material and they even come with their own storage bag and a bonus "steering wheel cover sunshade" for no extra cost.

$59.49 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 2000 Peak Amps

Can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine

Carries up to 20 jumps on a charge

Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F

Also charges USB devices like phones and tablets

Comes with its own clamps, cables and a carrying case

This NEXPOW portable jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

Toy cars for kids — and adults

$13.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Includes 10 different vehicles

Great for playing

Great for collecting

If you've got a kid (or a big kid) who loves collecting Hot Wheels, why not kill 10 birds with 1 stone? This pack comes with 10 of the classic die cast cars, perfect for starting a collection. You simply can't go wrong with Hot Wheels.

$12.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Changeable expressions

For ages 4+

There are people who love cars and there are people who love Cars. This gift idea is for the latter. This Lightning McQueen toy has changeable expressions just like in the movies. It's perfect for younger kids to easily push around and play. This toy is for children 4 and up. Kachow!

$31.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Compatible with the Lego AR+ app

Features pull back drag racing motors

For builders age 9+

Lego sets make a great gift for car lovers of any age. This one lets builders create a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Not only does this creation look great, but it includes pull back toy car motors so you can pull the car back and then release to watch it go! This kit is also compatible with the Lego AR+ app for even more fun.

$24.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Kid-powered

Durable tires

Wide wheel-base for more stability

This Harley-styled trike has a stable wheelbase and features easy grip handles and big pedals to make it easy for little riders to get cruising. It even has a storage compartment under the seat for small shades or other backyard road trip essentials. This would make for an awesome first ride for kids ages 2 to 5 years old.

$293.38 at Amazon

Key Features

Compatible with PS3, PS4, PS5, PC and Mac

Precision steering

Pressure-sensitive pedals

900-degree rotation

This racing wheel is compatible with PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 (there’s an Xbox one version too that costs a bit less) and with an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 7,000 ratings, you should feel good about the purchase. It’s USB powered and should easily connect to your platform. At the time of writing we did find it available at a lower price from one other seller but it wasn’t offered with Prime shipping or free returns.

$7.47 at Amazon

Key Features

Two-pack

Highly detailed

For ages 3+

Hot Wheels? Monster trucks? Under $10? What’s not to love?!

Tires and Tire Rack deals

Save up to $250 on Goodyear Tires

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, until December 31st. You can increase your rebate by an additional $150 if you use a Goodyear credit card.

Save up to $70 on Michelin Tires

If you're in the market for a set of Michelin's then you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Visa Reward Card or Virtual Prepaid Card when you purchase a set of 4 new Michelin winter passenger or light truck tires. This offer is going on until December 31st.

Save up to $100 on General Tires

Live until December 31st, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $100 back via a Visa pre-paid card by mail with the purchase of four qualifying General Tires.

Save up to $120 on Pirelli Tires

Picking up a set of four Pirelli tires can get you a $120 instant rebate on Tire Rack right now. This deal ends December 31st, so if you want to take advantage of it, you can do that right here.

Save up to $100 on Hankook Tires

Hankook fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 prepaid Mastercard by online rebate when you purchase a set of 4 select Hankook Tires. This deal ends December 22nd.

