Best trunk organizers for 2022

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Is it just us, or does it seem like no matter how hard you try to keep your trunk clean, clutter seems to just magically appear there anyways? As far as we know, there's no solution for the accumulation of stuff, but there is a solution for keeping it all organized. A trunk organizer is an affordable, easy-to-use way to keep your car a little tidier. Check out our list of the best trunk organizers on Amazon based on user reviews.
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - $18.99 (37% off)
Key Features
- Sized 23" x 17" x 10.75"
- Collapsible and resizable - folds away when not in use
- Features a tie-down strap system to prevent excessive movement while driving
- Multiple compartments
- Reinforced with waterproof lining and base plates for each panel
This is a great all-arounder with a decent amount of space at a solid price. It has multiple compartments and side pockets, can be tied down to prevent movement while driving, is reinforced with a waterproof lining and it can be collapsed and folded up when not in use.
FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer - $29.99 (14% off)
Key Features
- Available in multiple sizes
- Reinforced with base plates
- Features non-slip strips to prevent sliding as well as straps
- Comes with a removable lid, multiple side pockets and includes a bonus microfiber towel
- Collapsible and foldable
- One Year Warranty included
The FORTEM trunk organizer is another solid all-around pick. This one is similar in a lot of ways to the pick above, but it's available in multiple sizes, includes a removable lid, and features non-slip strips in addition to straps to keep it from moving around. As an added bonus, it even comes with a microfiber towel and a one year warranty.
TrunkCratePro Extra Large Premium Trunk Organizer - $62.89
Key Features
- Comes in Extra Large and Regular size
- XL organizer is sized 12.5"D x 36.22"W x 17.13"H
- Made with "Eco-Friendly professional grade, heavy duty" Oxford Polyester and "features reinforced stitching on areas that receive the most wear"
- Water and abrasion resistant - easy to clean
- It has "6 compartments, 4 removable sub-dividers, can be folded half-length as a seat organizer, light weight yet unbreakable" and has multiple pockets
- Comes with a lifetime warranty
The XL TCPro organizer is for those of you who want the best-of-the-best, but it comes at a cost. This organizer comes in a few sizes, but the extra large version is the real show stopper. This organizer is made with durable Oxford Polyester and features reinforced stitching in areas that might otherwise be prone to wear and tear. It's water and abrasion resistant, has 6 compartments, multiple sub-dividers, and can still be folded down to make it easier for storage. The company is so confident you'll love it, they even offer a lifetime warranty.
Marksign Deluxe Trunk and Backseat Organizer - $39.99
Key Features
- Sized 42" x 13" x 5"
- Hangs from headrest poles saving on trunk space
- 3 separate storage bags connected by YKK zippers
- Each bag can be used separately
- "Never sag design"
- Features a built-in insulated cooler bag
- Bags feature durable reinforced lining
The Marksign organizer is a different style for those who don't want to sacrifice trunk space for organization. To achieve this, the organizer actually hangs from the headrest poles of the back seat, rather than sitting directly on the floor. These bags can be used together as shown in the photo or separately as they're connected by zippers. One of the bags is even an insulated cooler bag to help you keep your food or drinks cool on longer drives. The Marksign organizer also features durable reinforced lining.
Honey-Can-Do Folding Car Trunk Organizer - $14.09 (26% off)
Key Features
- Sized 13" x 25.5" x 13.25"
- Made of Polyester
- Velcro strips on bottom to prevent movement
- Two-compartment interior
- Includes side mesh pockets and loop handles for carrying
- Folds flat for storage
This Honey-Can-Do organizer is great if you don't need all the bells and whistles and are looking to save a few bucks. Like the others, it has multiple pockets, a mechanism to keep it from sliding around, and this one even has loop handles to make it easier to carry.