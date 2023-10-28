Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A snow brush is something every car owner in colder regions should own. If you live in a warmer climate, it still wouldn’t hurt to have one in case of a wintry emergency. These brushes can remove snow that piles up on the car, and the other end has a scraper that removes ice from windows and mirrors. For those who drive larger vehicles like pickup trucks, vans and SUVs, there are scrapers with extendable handles that can access hard-to-reach areas on your vehicle. Here are the best car snow brushes currently available on Amazon.

$13.49 at Amazon

Key features

PVC brush

Ergonomic foam grip

Design prevents scratches

Paint protection designed

Detachable

1-year warranty

The AstroAI Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper is 27” long and has a 7” brush head that can reach any part of the car. It has a paint protection design that won’t harm the finish of your paint and prevents scratches. This scraper comes with a 1-year warranty.

$15.40 at Amazon

Key features

18” non-scratch foam head

Built-in ice scraper

Built-in bracket

Extendable pole adjusts from 33” to 52”

LED lights

The Snow Joe 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper has an 18” non-scratch wide foam head and an adjustable pole that ranges from 33” to 52” long. There are four LED lights that have an emergency blinker feature if you are in need of help in low visibility conditions.

$17.45 at Amazon

Key features

Made with aluminum

Ergonomic foam grip

Scratch-proof bristles

Anti-scratch knuckles

Detach button

This EcoNour Aluminum Car Snow Scraper and Brush has a durable body built from aluminum and plastic. The PVC plastic bristles are scratch-proof and won’t damage your vehicle's windshield, windows or mirrors while using it. The slip-resistant handle makes the scraper easy to use and the detachable brush adds on to its versatility.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key features

ABS scraper

High-quality handle

Detachable design

Scratch-free

Cushioned grip

Lightweight

The Trazon Snow Brush And Snow Scraper is 27” long and has an ABS plastic brush body. The ergonomic handle is comfortable to use and won’t cause distress to your hands after prolonged use. Trazon will issue a refund or replace your scraper if you contact customer support, but it varies depending on your issues.

$19.99 at Amazon

Key features

2 pack

Wider scraper design

Soft brush bristles

Comfortable grip handle

Storage bag included

1-year warranty

This Foval Snow Brush With Wide Ice Scraper comes in a pack of two. They are made with high-quality ABS plastic, soft brush bristles and a cotton handle. This scraper pack comes with a 1-year warranty.

How to use a snow brush and scraper

If you live in an area where it snows, then you should already know how to use a snow brush. If you aren’t familiar with these, then don’t worry, it’s very easy. Just brush the snow off with the brush and scrape off the ice completely from the windows so you can see while driving. Most important, be very careful not to scrape your car's paint.