Best automotive sun shades for 2022

When the warmer months roll around, keeping your car cool can be a constant battle. It's usually easy enough to park in the shade or even roll into a garage, but many of us don't have that luxury. Luckily, it's easier and more affordable than ever to get a sun shade or two to help protect your car interior from harmful UV rays. This list includes some of the best around, based on user ratings and reviews from across the web.

Key Features

Sized 58" Width x 28" Height

Features a dual-layer bubble design

Available in 4 colorful variations

Reduces interior temperatures by 30 - 50°

Protects against UV rays

Easy setup / Accordion design

Reversible

These BDK sun shades come in several expressive designs and promise to keep your interior 30-50°F cooler than if you didn't have one. They're 58" in width and 28" in height, and since they're opaque, offer 100% UV protection. The shades feature a foldable accordion design and they're even reversible, if you don't feel like facing the design outward all the time.

Key Features

Available in 7 different sizes

Constructed with reflective nylon 210T to protect against UV rays

Foldable for easy storage

Includes a storage pouch

The A1 shades are great for people who want to fill every inch of their windshield, as these come in seven different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. Like most sun shades, it blocks UV rays and keeps your vehicle cooler, but this one uses durable and reflective nylon 210T to get the job done. It uses two support structures to reinforce the shade and this one, like many others, is foldable for easy storage.

Key Features

Available in 4 different sizes

Constructed with reflective polyester material to protect against sunlight

Includes a storage bag

Includes a steering wheel cover sunshade

The Magnelex sun shades come in four different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. The sizes range from medium, meant for smaller compact cars, to extra large, meant for SUVs, trucks and vans. These shades are made with a premium quality reflective polyester material and they even come with their own storage bag and a bonus "steering wheel cover sunshade" for no extra cost.

Key Features

Sized 21" x 14"

Sunshades for your windows, not your windshield

Mesh fabric dual-layer design blocks 97% of UV rays

Attaches to window using static cling, no adhesives or suction cups required

Includes a storage pouch and a free e-book with "tips for keeping your children safe in the heat"

Manufacturer offers a "lifetime, no-questions-asked, money-back guarantee"

The Enovoe window shade two-pack is nearly always one of the best-selling shades available. These aren't the "cover-your-whole-windshield" kind of sun shade, but rather, they're smaller shades more meant for windows, and easier to configure. Despite the fact that these shades are translucent, they still block over 97% of UV rays thanks to their dual-layer design, which provides protection while maintaining visibility. They're sized at 21" x 14" to fit most car windows. With your purchase you'll get a free premium pouch for storage, a free e-book with tips for keeping your children safe in the heat and a lifetime money-back guarantee.

Key Features

Available in 7 sizes

Constructed with 240T "sun blocker" material to protect against UV rays

Foldable design

Includes a storage pouch

These EcoNour sun shades are available in six different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. They make use of 240T polyester protective material, which keeps your interior cool and protects against UV rays. This style of sun shade is very durable, able to be folded, twisted and more. It also comes with its very own storage pouch that's small enough to easily fit in most vehicles glove box or door side pocket.

