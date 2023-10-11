Epic Prime Day deal: This best-selling car phone mount is 73% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount is a remarkable Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal at its current price of $13.59, marked down 73% from its original $49.99. This phone holder offers a versatile three-in-one design, allowing you to install it on the dashboard, windshield, or air vent without leaving any unsightly residue behind. This level of adaptability makes it the perfect accessory for your car, whether you're looking for hands-free navigation, easy phone calls, or convenient access to your favorite apps on the go.

$13.59 at Amazon

Key Features:

Three-in-one car phone holder: Install on the dashboard, windshield, or air vent.

Install on the dashboard, windshield, or air vent. Strong adhesive suction: 3-layer viscous gel and 1-step locking mechanism for secure attachment.

3-layer viscous gel and 1-step locking mechanism for secure attachment. Wide phone compatibility: Fits phones from 4.0" to 7.0" in size.

Fits phones from 4.0" to 7.0" in size. 360° view angle adjustment: Ball joint and extendable telescopic arm for versatile positioning.

Ball joint and extendable telescopic arm for versatile positioning. Secure and protective design: Thick silicone coating prevents scratches, even on bumpy roads.

Thick silicone coating prevents scratches, even on bumpy roads. Temperature-resistant: Suitable for temperatures from -4°F to 203°F; easy restoration with warm water rinse.

What sets this phone holder apart is its strong adhesive suction, made possible by a 3-layer viscous gel and a 1-step locking mechanism. This means it firmly attaches to smooth surfaces and stays put even when navigating sharp turns or driving at high speeds. The durable TPU material can withstand a wide range of temperatures, ensuring that it won't melt or lose its grip in the summer heat or the winter cold. Additionally, if it ever loses its stickiness, a simple rinse with warm water and drying will restore its adhesive properties. It's essential to note that it may not work on leather or vinyl dashboards.

Not only is this car phone holder practical, but it's also easy to operate with one hand, allowing you to securely fix your phone in place within seconds while driving. The adjustable feet and broader clips make it compatible with phones ranging from 4.0" to 7.0" in size, covering a wide range of popular models. With a 360° ball joint and an extendable telescopic arm, you can position your phone at any angle you prefer, whether in portrait or landscape mode. This versatility ensures that your line of sight remains clear while you drive. Lastly, the silicone-coated holder provides excellent protection, keeping your device safe and secure, even on the bumpiest roads. With an attractive price point and a robust set of features, the Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount is a fantastic value for anyone in need of a reliable in-car phone holder.



