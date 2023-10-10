Best October Prime Day Deals on Car Accessories for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for the best car accessory and automotive deals to come out of Prime Big Deal Days 2023? Well, look no further. If you're looking to save on things like dash cams, jump starters, tire inflators, vacs and wax then check out this list below with some of the best October Prime Day deals we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often!

Dash Cams

This 1080p HD dash cam from Nextbase records footage at 30fps at a 140° ultra-wide viewing angle. GPS records accurate speed and location data, which can come in handy if you need to file an insurance claim. The “Intelligent Parking Mode” is designed to record when any bumps or knocks are detected on the vehicle when unattended. Free cloud storage is available via MyNextbase Cloud. Nextbase recommends using a 126GB micro SD card with the 222G dash cam, an SD card is not included with the purchase.

This iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals you can find in car video. For only $31.99, you get a dash cam that records in 1080P full HD with a 170° wide angle lens. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a two-year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.

This 4K dash cam can record videos in 1-, 2- or 3-minute intervals. "When the storage limit is reached on the memory card, the Type S dash cam automatically overwrites the unlocked & oldest recordings." It's also got a 139° wide angle lens, enhanced night vision and supports up to 128 GB in storage.

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p HD front camera and a waterproof back camera for video recording. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 24,000 Amazon reviews it's sitting at a cumulative score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. This reviewer was looking for a "simple" cam that would "just work," and they seem to have found exactly that in the Chortau. Click here to see their footage taken with the cam. Want to snag this Chortau cam? Learn more right here.

The REDTIGER dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video recordings from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording, all great features to look for. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support. Learn more about the REDTIGER right here.

The DDK dash cam provides a 1080P HD picture from the front and a 720P picture from the rear. Like many other cameras, it has a built-in G-sensor for automatically recording and saving a video when it feels an impact to your vehicle. It features loop recording, automatic light adjustment, parking monitoring, WDR functionality, motion detection and more. It even comes with a crowbar and cable clips for installation and includes a lifetime warranty with your purchase.

The Rove 4K dash cam records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like Super Night Vision technology, built-in WiFi functionality allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° wide-angle lens, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and it can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage. One reviewer shared some of his own footage shot with the camera right here. After 24,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at an impressive score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Want your dash cam recordings to be in crisp 4K? Click here to learn more about the Rove R2.

The Kingslim dual dash cam can simultaneously record videos in 4K from the front cam and 1080p from the rear cam. It features "the industry-leading Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor. With super night vision, f/1.8 aperture, and WDR technology, you can record stunning details, even in low-light environments. With front 170° and rear 150° super-wide viewing angles and 6-layer glass fixed-focus lens, it gives you maximum coverage of the road and greatly enhances night vision, providing sharp and clear images and videos." Thanks to a 3-inch touchscreen, you only need one finger to operate the device and toggle features like collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock, and even time-lapse recording. This cam, like many of the others in this list, has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS and last but not least, it can handle up to a 256GB SD card for storage. Learn more about the Kingslim cam right here or check out its picture in this 5-star Amazon user review.

The Vantrue N4 is a three-channel dash cam that features a 155° front camera, 165° back camera and 160° rear camera. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams. The cam features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 6-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24 hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has nearly 5,700 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.

Car Cleaning Accessories

Car cleaning gel is one of the weirdest looking car cleaning tools out there, but it's also one of the easiest ways to grab the dirt and crumbs from the hardest-to-reach spots of your vehicle. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it. This putty is made for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. In addition to being a dust-grabbing powerhouse, it also has a clean "cologne" scent.

This is a great starter kit if you're just looking for the basics. It's a seven-piece set that will not only help you get the body of your car shining thanks to the Citrus Wash & Gloss, but it also comes with separate formulas for your tires (Diablo Wheel Cleaner) and even your interior (Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant). The Wash & Gloss comes in a 16 oz. bottle which should give most people 8-16 washes. In addition to the cleaners, this kit also comes with a wash mitt and three microfiber towels.

Meguiar's is one of the most popular brands in automotive care, and this Wash & Wax Kit is called "Classic" for a reason. It features eight pieces, including car wash soap, interior cleaner, wheel and tire cleaner, cleaner wax, a mist and wipe detailer solution, a microfiber towel, soft foam applicator pad and a car wash sponge. If you want to take your wash a step further than you could with the Chemical Guys kit above, this set is well worth your attention.

This bundle is the biggest one on our list, but it’ll put you in the best position to have the cleanest looking ride you could ever have. It comes with 14 pieces: Butter Wet Wax, Honeydew Snow Foam, Diablo Wheel Gel, Silk Shine Dressing, Signature Glass Cleaner, Detailing Bucket, Cyclone Dirt Trap, Torq Foam Blaster Gun, Microfiber Wash Mitt, Short Handle Brush, 3 Microfiber Towels and a dressing applicator. It should have you covered for both your interior and exterior, so if you’re looking for a one-stop shop, this kit is the one you should consider.

The Black+Decker handheld vacuum uses a lithium ion battery and can hold a charge for up to 18 months. The dustbowl has a 20.6 oz capacity and is translucent to show the dirt captured inside. It uses cyclonic action to help keep the filter clean and also has a rotating nozzle to be used for a variety of applications. Both the bowl and filters are removable and washable, and the vac comes with a 2-year limited warranty.

This Armor All vacuum is a traditional wet/dry utility vac with a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank. It has a 10-foot cord with a cord wrap that plugs into a standard electrical outlet; unfortunately this one doesn’t plug directly into your lighter port. In addition to being a vacuum, it also has a blower function. The vac includes a 6-foot x 1¼-inch hose, a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with brush, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a blower nozzle with adapter, and a detail brush.

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can features a lid so your trash won’t bounce out on any bumpy backcountry roads as well as storage pockets on the side to keep your pre-devoured snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leakproof, and when it isn’t in use the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, though once you install it, we’re willing to bet it’ll be in use at all times.

The best selling product in the paints and paint supplies category isn't a paint, but rather, something to keep your paint looking shiny and new. This Shine Armor spray is a ceramic coating hydrophobic spray made to both protect and polish your paint job by providing "a waterless wash, coat and shine."

Trunk Organizers

This is a great all-around car trunk organizer with a decent amount of space at a solid price. It has multiple compartments and side pockets, can be tied down to prevent movement while driving, is reinforced with a waterproof lining and it can be collapsed and folded up when not in use.

The FORTEM trunk organizer is another solid all-around SUV trunk organizer pick. This one is similar in a lot of ways to the pick above, but it's available in multiple sizes, includes a removable lid, and features non-slip strips in addition to straps to keep it from moving around. As an added bonus, it even comes with a microfiber towel and a one year warranty.

The XL TCPro organizer is for those of you who want the best-of-the-best, but it comes at a cost. This organizer comes in a few sizes, but the extra large version is the real show stopper. This organizer is made with durable Oxford Polyester and features reinforced stitching in areas that might otherwise be prone to wear and tear. It's water and abrasion resistant, has 6 compartments, multiple sub-dividers, and can still be folded down to make it easier for storage. The company is so confident you'll love it, they even offer a lifetime warranty.

The Marksign organizer is a different style for those who don't want to sacrifice trunk space for organization. To achieve this, the organizer actually hangs from the headrest poles of the back seat, rather than sitting directly on the floor. These bags can be used together as shown in the photo or separately as they're connected by zippers. One of the bags is even an insulated cooler bag to help you keep your food or drinks cool on longer drives. The Marksign organizer also features durable reinforced lining.

This Oasser organizer is a great option if you are looking to save a few bucks. Like the others, it has multiple pockets, a mechanism to keep it from sliding around, and this one even has loop handles to make it easier to carry. Unlike some other models, this one includes a lid to keep everything at bay when you're driving around.

Sun Shades

This JASVIC sun shade is unique to our list because it's the only option that features an umbrella-like design. Just like an umbrella, you basically just expand it from a handle and it opens to cover your windshield. Like most sunshades, its main purpose is to protect against heat and UV rays. It should fit most trucks, cars and SUVs, but be sure to measure your windshield against its 56" x 33" design.

Floor Mats

MotorTrend Burgundy FlexTough Performance Liners - $32.90 (18% off)

These floor mats from MotorTrend are a solid option for keeping your floors clean. They feature "Flex Tough" construction and use "advanced performance rubber polymers" that are rigorously tested to ensure they won't crack or deform. The mats are coated with rubberized nibs on the bottom to prevent them from slipping and have grooves on top to give your foot a bit more traction as well. They're built to guard against anything from spills to mother nature and should hold up through rain, snow, and mud. The front mats are sized 28"L x 19"W, and the rear mat is sized 56"L x 17.5"W, but if you need to be even more precise with the sizing, the mats are made to be trimmable with only a pair of scissors.

MotorTrend FlexTough Plus - $37.95 (15% off)

These MotorTrend mats are very similar to the other set of MotorTrend mats featured on our list, but just a slightly different size. The front mats are size 29.5" x 21.75" while this rear mat is sitting at 54" x 19". Like most others, these mats are trimmable with only a pair of scissors and stand up to nearly all types of weather conditions. These feature a no-slip grip. Unlike many other similar mats, however, these have a 1-inch deep spill "deep dish" to "keep all the mess in one place so it can be thrown out at the end of the drive." Very handy for those of us with kids (or just messy friends).

Car Covers

The MORNYRAY Waterproof Car Cover is one of the top rated car covers for sedans being stored outdoors. With the great price of $39.96, you can get a car cover that is waterproof and wind-resistant. This cover is made with high-quality polyester that makes it less susceptible to wear and tear over time and will last much longer than your average cover. The cover comes with reflective strips that reflect when another vehicle has their headlights on so you always know where the car is at night.

The car cover from iCarCover lives up to its name. With 30 layers of protection, it's one of the best options on the market for keeping your car protected. What makes this car cover stand out the most is its breathable air vents that allow better air circulation. The sizes available from this brand range from small for compact cars all the way up to full-size SUVs.

OBD2 Scanners/OBD2 Readers

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

The BlueDriver diagnostic tool is a Bluetooth OBD2 scanner that connects to your phone or tablet. It allows you to view live data of your vehicle in real time via a user-friendly app, with a customizable view that features various displays and colors. You can even export live data straight from the app. Unlike some OBD2 scanning devices, the BlueDriver doesn't just show you your trouble codes, it also provides a list of possible causes and reported fixes. This scanner is completely cordless and provides users with regular free updates; no subscription costs to worry about. BlueDriver also offers 24/7 tech support for its users.

The Foxwell OBD2 scanner lets you read error codes, locate bad O2 sensors, access emissions information, turn off your check engine light, and see live data for most worldwide cars equipped with OBD2. Like most scanners, no battery is required as the device draws power from the vehicle. Unlike many scanners, though, this one features a 2.8" color screen and comes with free lifetime updates. It even ships with a screen protector.

Car Jump Starters

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 7.0-liter gas or 5.5-liter diesel engines. It also promises to work in fairly extreme temperatures, claiming to be able to jump vehicles in -4°F all the way up to 140°F. It features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. If you need to charge a USB device or two, don’t worry, it has built-in USB 3.0 and USB-C outputs. Like some portable car battery jumpers, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging cable.

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

This NEXPOW portable jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

Portable Air Compressors

Keep in mind that this pump is NOT intended for use with high-pressure or large-volume applications like large pools, but this portable compressor comes with three nozzles and will work on any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. The included accessory adapters will allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability once it hits your preset PSI level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with three additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles.

The FORTEM air compressor stores its 14-foot power cable within itself, making it super portable. The cable itself plugs right into your car's cigarette lighter port. This inflator comes with multiple attachments for car and bike tires, inflatable toys and more, and has a built-in LED flashlight. Like many others, the FORTEM has automatic shutoff functionality and allows you to set your desired PSI before starting your inflation. It even comes with a 1-year warranty! Learn more about the FORTEM right here.

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shutoff and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9 feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

The TEROMAS tire inflator is a great choice because it can plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value. This compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more. Learn more here.

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. It's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

Radar Detectors

If you're looking to spring for an Uniden radar detector but don't want to spend the hundreds of dollars it costs for an R3 or R7, this Uniden DFR1 may be the best radar detector for budget-minded drivers. It's a significantly more affordable way to try to avoid laser detection and features long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, multiple driving modes, false alert filtering and a mute button. It even comes with its own suction cup mount. At this price point, it's tough to ignore.

Miscellaneous

After buying a car, many of us get home and immediately take off the license plate frames that had the dealership name on them. After all, you likely just paid them tens of thousands of dollars and they still want free advertising? No thanks. These silicone frames are a great replacement and won’t scratch your car like the metal ones, are rust-proof and fit all American and Canadian plates.

This Rain-X Blade is the clear windshield wiper of choice for Amazon shoppers, and it's a good pick. It comes in a variety of sizes from 14 inches to 28 inches and applies Rain-X water repellent directly to your windshield during use. The Rain-X universal adapter is made to be easy-to-use, and it "fits 96% of vehicles." The product also uses advanced beam wiper blade technology which "provides uniform pressure points along the length of the blade, allowing it to hug the curvature of the windshield for a smooth, clean wipe."

