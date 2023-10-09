Best October Prime Day Walmart Deals 2023

October Prime Day 2023
Prime Day part 2 (or Prime Big Deal Days) is finally upon us,, and that means all of your favorite retailers are getting in on the deal action as well. Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff is Walmart’s answer to Amazon’s (second) biggest sale day of the year. It starts today at noon ET and could save shoppers all kinds of cash on things like vacuums, tools, TVs, tech and more. Check out some of our favorite deals below.

Vacuum Deals

Refrigerator Deals

Tool Deals

TVs and Tech

  • Lenovo Legion T5 Gaming Desktop - $979 (was $1,489.99)
    • This gaming laptop is pretty beastly for $799. It's rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, NVIDIA RTX 3060Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. You'll have a VERY tough time finding a better deal on a pre-built gaming PC than this
  • Restored Premium Vitamix 5300 - (Refurbished) - $249.95 (was $359.95)
    • 64-ounce low-profile container and 2.2-HP motor make this blender ideal for making soup, smoothies, sauces and more. It’s been refurbished, tested, and certified by the manufacturer to run “like new” with, at most, minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches. It comes with a 1-year warranty.

Bike/Scooter Deals

  • COLORWAY Fat Tire Electric Bike 11.2Ah/36V/500W - $599.99 (was $699.99)
    • Designed for teens and adults, this electric fat tire bike is great for on- or off-road adventures. Key features include a waterproof grade of IP54 and a top speed of 20 mph. It’s powered by a 500W 36V motor and a built-in 11.2AH battery with 5 to 6 hours of riding power per charge

Outdoor/Home & Garden Deals

  • Toyota Tacoma Ride on Car - $194.99 (was $399.99)
    • This 12V 4.5AH powered ride-on toy is designed for kids ages 3 to 5. It has two modes of control, either parental control via remote or manual operation via foot pedal. There are 3 speeds on the remote, LED lights, and even a USB port so you can plug in devices and play music
  • HART 20-Volt 12-Inch Cordless Trim Mower- $128 (was $198)
    • 3-in-1 application (trimming, edging, and mowing) great for small yards. Includes a 20V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion battery, a .080-inch line and spool, grass deflector, adjustable (10-inch to 12-inch) mowing deck, and 20V fast charger. Ideal for small yards or townhomes. Limited 3-year warranty

Automotive Deals

  • AVAPOW 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter - $179.99 (was $299.99)
    • This jump starter can jump cars with up to a 12L gas or diesel engine. It can also double as a power pack thanks to its built-in USB inputs, features a built-in light with 3 different lighting modes, has 8 different safety protections and more

More Top Picks

