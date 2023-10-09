Best October Prime Day Walmart Deals 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Prime Day part 2 (or Prime Big Deal Days) is finally upon us,, and that means all of your favorite retailers are getting in on the deal action as well. Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff is Walmart’s answer to Amazon’s (second) biggest sale day of the year. It starts today at noon ET and could save shoppers all kinds of cash on things like vacuums, tools, TVs, tech and more. Check out some of our favorite deals below.
Vacuum Deals
- Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum - $349.99 (was $419.99)
- Powerful and lightweight portable vac with no-touch bin emptying features. It comes with a 2-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support
- BISSELL Power Lifter Pet with Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum - $99 (was $119)
- Triple action brush roll, edge-to-edge cleaning, pet hair eraser and pet turbo-eraser tools included, every purchase supports BISSELL Pet Foundation
- Moosoo Handheld Vacuum - $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Wet & dry vac, suction up to 8500Pa, up to 21 minutes of use on a full charge, comes with 3 accessories, weighs 3.3 lbs
- Shark Navigator® Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum - $149 (was $279)
- Self-cleaning brushroll, upright, lightweight (15 lbs), extendable hose (up to 12 ft), HEPA filter
- Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - $98.99 (was $149.99)
- 20,000Pa hurricane suction, 35 minute runtime, 90° rotational brush head, includes several accessories including extension bar, weighs 3 lbs
- ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Powered by car cigarette lighter, weighs 2.4 lbs, includes HEPA filter and 3 attachments, 106w motor, 16-foot cord
Refrigerator Deals
- Frigidaire 7.5 Cu. ft. Refrigerator, Platinum Series, Stainless Look - $198 (was $499)
- 7.5 cu. ft. capacity, spill-proof glass shelves, transparency crisper, stainless steel design, reversible door hinge
- Arctic King 3.2 Cu ft Two Door Mini Fridge with Freezer - $148 (was $193)
- 3.2 cu. ft. capacity, separate freezer, stainless steel design, adjustable glass shelves, door bins and crisper drawer
- Hamilton Beach, 20.3 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator - $1,088 (was $1,999)
- 20.3 cu. ft. capacity, gallon door bins, frost-free cooling system, energy star-rated design
- Frigidaire 7.0 Cu. ft. Chest Freezer - $194 (was $228)
- 7 cu. ft. capacity, adjustable temperature w/ exterior controls, power-on indicator light, manual defrost feature
- VEVORbrand 55L Portable Car Refrigerator - $253.38 (was $451.99)
- 55L capacity (can hold up to 60 cola cans), features a small zone for cold storage and large zone for either cold storage or freezing, can change temp via app
Tool Deals
- PowerSmart 14 Amp 7-1/4 inch Electric Circular Saw Corded - $29.99 (was $39.99)
- 14-amp motor, up to 5,500 RPM for cutting, angle adjustable up to 45°, "cutting depth up to 2-7/16" at 90°,1-13/16" at 45°", 6.8 lbs
- Dewalt DCD999B 20V MAX Flexvolt 1/2" Cordless Hammer Drill - $145.99 (was $249.99)
- 1/2-inch "ratcheting nitro-carburized metal chuck with carbide inserts for superior bit gripping strength"
- Hyper Tough 20-In 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest & Cabinet Combo - $119 (was $150)
- Includes 3 drawers and flip-open top section plus 2 drawers and storage area behind lid, drawer slides rated for 20 lbs, 2 swivel casters and 2 fixed casters
TVs and Tech
- VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV - $248 (was $319)
- This 50-inch smart TV will get you a 4K picture with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It features Dolby Vision Bright Mode, an IQ active processor, V-Gaming engine, SmartCast and much more
- SAMSUNG 75" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV - $1,949 (was $2,999)
- This huge Samsung screen is known as "The Frame" thanks to its slim-fit wall mount that lets it hang on your wall just like a piece of art. It has a QLED 4K screen and "Art Mode" which allows the TV to display your art collection in super high definition.
- Lenovo Legion T5 Gaming Desktop - $979 (was $1,489.99)
- This gaming laptop is pretty beastly for $799. It's rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, NVIDIA RTX 3060Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. You'll have a VERY tough time finding a better deal on a pre-built gaming PC than this
- ROCONIA 5G WiFi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector - $119.99 (was $369.98)
- This 4K home theatre projector comes with a 3-year warranty and lifetime professional tech support. The projector screen is also included
- TCL 40" Class 1080P FHD LED Android Smart TV 3 Series - $198 (was $229)
- This 40-inch TCL TV has Full HD (1080P) resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. And for less than $150 now is a great time to pick one up. TCL is also the official TV partner of the NFL!
- Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones - $133.79 (was $149)
- 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge
- Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Cars, Remote Control, Battery Powered, Pink - $189.99 (was $369.99)
- This officially licensed ride-on toy is designed for kids aged 3 to 4 years old. For younger children (1-2 years old) arents can fully control the ride via remote control. The 12V battery has a run time of 1 to 2 hours per charge and takes about 8 to 12 hours to fully charge
- Restored Premium Vitamix 5300 - (Refurbished) - $249.95 (was $359.95)
- 64-ounce low-profile container and 2.2-HP motor make this blender ideal for making soup, smoothies, sauces and more. It’s been refurbished, tested, and certified by the manufacturer to run “like new” with, at most, minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches. It comes with a 1-year warranty.
- NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000 with 10” Touchscreen and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership - $697 (was $999)
- iFIT brings personal trainers straight to your screen. Bluetooth connectivity for your headphones (not included). Integrated workout fan. Bike footprint: 54.4" H x 23.3" W x 55.5" L
Bike/Scooter Deals
- Schwinn 26-in. Boundary Unisex Electric Bike - $398 (was $744)
- Features a 250-watt brushless geared hub drive pedal-assist motor that helps amp up your pedaling effort. You can also throttle without using the pedals up to 20 mph
- COLORWAY Fat Tire Electric Bike 11.2Ah/36V/500W - $599.99 (was $699.99)
- Designed for teens and adults, this electric fat tire bike is great for on- or off-road adventures. Key features include a waterproof grade of IP54 and a top speed of 20 mph. It’s powered by a 500W 36V motor and a built-in 11.2AH battery with 5 to 6 hours of riding power per charge
- VEVOR 24" Folding Adult Tricycle,1 Speed 3 Wheels Trike - $219.99 (was $325.99)
- This foldable adult trike is great for daily commutes, running errands around town, or just having fun. It’s equipped with a 2.8 cubic foot basket, bell, backrest seat, and reflective lights
Outdoor/Home & Garden Deals
- Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand (Blue) - $74.99 (was $89.99)
- This lightweight fire pit is great for adding warmth to small spaces. It can be fueled with pellets or wood. Stainless steel construction. It also comes with a travel bag for on-the-go use
- Segmart 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Sectional Set - $198.99 (was $799.99)
- This outdoor furniture set features a two-seat sofa, a lounge sofa, and a coffee table. It’s made from all-weather PE rattan wicker designed to withstand the elements for many seasons of enjoyment
- Toyota Tacoma Ride on Car - $194.99 (was $399.99)
- This 12V 4.5AH powered ride-on toy is designed for kids ages 3 to 5. It has two modes of control, either parental control via remote or manual operation via foot pedal. There are 3 speeds on the remote, LED lights, and even a USB port so you can plug in devices and play music
- DR.J Professional Air Purifier for Home Large Room, 1800 sq. ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, 4-Stage Auto Mode 12H Timer - $119.99 (was $189.99)
- This air purifier is designed for large rooms. It can clean up to 1,800-sq.ft. in 1 hour of run time. Each filter is designed to last about 6 to 8 months (depending on usage)
- MaxKare 2.5 HP Power Treadmill - $329.99 (was $699.99)
- This folding treadmill has a running surface of 17 inches. The speed rating is 8.5 MPH and the max incline percentage is 12. No assembly is required.
- Better Homes & Garden Bryde Sectional Sofa and Loveseat Patio Set - $457 (was $698.00)
- This three-piece patio set comes with 1 loveseat (with an integrated side table), 1 sofa, and 1 resin wood coffee table
- Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Outdoor Cuddle Chair, Gray - $148 (was $298)
- This wicker chair can sit 2 people and includes cushions
- HART 20-Volt 12-Inch Cordless Trim Mower- $128 (was $198)
- 3-in-1 application (trimming, edging, and mowing) great for small yards. Includes a 20V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion battery, a .080-inch line and spool, grass deflector, adjustable (10-inch to 12-inch) mowing deck, and 20V fast charger. Ideal for small yards or townhomes. Limited 3-year warranty
Automotive Deals
- Armor All Ultimate Car Care Gift Set, 10-piece - $32.16 (was $36.36)
- This car care set includes "Protectant Pump Spray, Cleaning Wipes, Glass Wipes, Ultra Shine Wash and Wax, Extreme Wheel and Tire Cleaner Spray, Extreme Tire Shine Spray, Sponge, and a Microfiber Towel"
- Meguiar’s Wash & Detail Kit - $19.47 (was $33.97)
- This 6-piece set features Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner, Ultimate Quik Wax, Hot Shine Foam, Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner, Quik Interior Detailer and a microfiber towel
- REDTIGER F7N Dash Cam 4K with Wifi - $119.99 (was $139.99)
- The REDTIGER dash cam is a front and rear dash cam with the front cam capturing 4K video and the rear capturing 1080p video. It features loop recording, parking monitoring and much more
- AVAPOW 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter - $179.99 (was $299.99)
- This jump starter can jump cars with up to a 12L gas or diesel engine. It can also double as a power pack thanks to its built-in USB inputs, features a built-in light with 3 different lighting modes, has 8 different safety protections and more
More Top Picks
- Best garage storage systems of 2023
- Best dash cams for 2023
- Best portable air compressors for 2023
- Best garage door openers of 2023
- Best van and SUV ladder racks of 2023
Your October Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue