Best October Prime Day Deals at REI 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fall is here, meaning it’s time to enjoy the great outdoors and some great retail sales before the snow starts falling and the ski resorts open. At REI you can save up to 50% on camping gear, apparel, travel gear, tech, and more. A lot of these items you won’t be able to find on sale at Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days, either.

Here are the best deals at REI’s fall sale.

71% off at REI

The North Face is synonymous with outdoor adventure and exploration. Known for their high-quality jackets, backpacks, and outdoor apparel, The North Face combines innovation with durability. REI's sales on The North Face gear are a golden opportunity to snag versatile products for your next outdoor escapade without breaking the bank.

71% off at REI

Patagonia is a pioneer in sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor clothing. Their commitment to environmental responsibility shines through in their products. Shopping for Patagonia gear at REI during sales not only gets you top-notch outdoor clothing but also aligns with those whose values align with supporting eco-conscious brands.

40% off at REI

Arc'teryx is revered for its technical precision and performance-driven gear. From lightweight jackets to rugged backpacks, their products are engineered for extreme conditions. REI's sales on Arc'teryx items are a chance to invest in gear that delivers uncompromising performance during your adventures.

72% off at REI

REI Co-op's in-house brand offers a wide range of outdoor equipment and clothing. Their products are designed with input from outdoor enthusiasts and are known for their reliability and affordability. Shopping for REI Co-op gear during sales allows you to support a brand that is deeply connected to the outdoor community.

44% off at REI

Smartwool is a go-to brand for high-quality, merino wool-based clothing and accessories. Their gear excels in moisture-wicking, temperature regulation, and comfort. During REI's sales, you can score Smartwool items that provide the ultimate in comfort and performance, whether you're hiking, skiing, or just staying cozy in colder weather.

Cycling Deals

Thule Helium Pro 3-Bike Hitch Rack - $299.93 (40% off) Holds and secures up to 3 bikes. Fits 1.25- or 2-inch hitch receivers. Integrated lock. And tool-free installation



Cannondale Topstone 3 Bike - $1,400 (12% off) Lightweight SmartForm C2 Alloy frame and full carbon fork, 9-speed shifting, Equipped with 700c x 37 mm WTB Riddler Comp tires, comes with REI’s coast-to-coast support, which includes 1 year of free adjustments. REI Co-op members get more, including free flat tire repairs (labor only)



Cannondale Quick CX 3 Women's Bike - $640.93 (29% off) Lightweight SmartForm C3 alloy frame and long-travel suspension. Large 700c x 40mm Vittoria multi-surface tires for great on- and off-road grip



More Top Picks

Your October Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.