Best October Prime Day Tool Deals for 2023

Whether you're a pro, weekend warrior, or are building out an emergency repair kit it's always great to have tools in your home, garage, and car. In this post, we highlight the best Amazon Prime Day tool deals for 2023 from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman and Bosch. You'll find great prices on wrench sets, tool boxes, electric mowers, power tools, lawn equipment, and more.

A 148-piece set with everything you’d need for daily repairs and maintenance of your home and vehicle. The tools are corrosion resistant and come in a durable storage case. A great gift for college students, new homeowners, and DIYers.

This 4-tool kit comes with a compact half-inch drill/driver, a two-in-one quarter- and half-inch bit/socket impact driver, a compact reciprocating saw, LED worklight, 2 rechargeable batteries, a battery charger, and carrying bag.

This two-tool combo kit comes with a drill and impact driver, two batteries, battery charger, and carrying bag. The cordless drill is compact with a 2-speed transmission (0-450 and 0-1500 RPM) and 300-UWO of power.

You won't know how much you'll actually use a circular saw until you have one around. Once you do, we'd bet you'll start miraculously finding excuse after excuse to saw everything you can. This is a solid saw with a brushless motor and up to a 57° bevel.

No matter how many tools you have, everyone needs a solid tool box. This one by DeWalt is among the best around. It's large, sturdy and stackable. What more could you ask for?

This Greenworks mower is a 40V walk-behind electric mower with up to 45 minutes of runtime when fully charged. It has a 16-inch cutting deck with a single lever and 5-position height adjustment ideal for small to medium size yards. It comes with a grass collection bag, one 40V 4Ah battery, a battery charger and a 3-year tool and 3-year battery warranty.

This is one of our favorite electric lawn tool deals. Any homeowner with trees on the property would probably do well to keep a chainsaw around the house. This one is a great gas-less Ego chainsaw that features an 18-inch bar and chain. It's weather-resistant, features a twist-dial for chain tensioning, reaches 11,000 RPM and even has some built-in LED lights for keeping things well-lit during a late-night cutting session. The saw comes with both a battery and a plastic chain guard and even provides buyers with a 5-year warranty on the tool and a 3-year warranty on the battery and charger.

There are few things in life more satisfying than pressure washing a dirty surface. This electric Greenworks pressure washer can use its 1,500 PSI to help you do that. On top of that, it even includes a soap applicator attachment to multiply the cleanliness. Both its power cord and pressure hose are a generous length at 35 feet and 20 feet, respectively, the washer has been certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association, and it comes with a 3 year warranty.

More Top Picks

