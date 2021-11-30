Cars most likely to be involved in accidents

Data from Insurify shows which models have the most accident-prone drivers behind the wheel. It also shows the proportion of the drivers of said vehicles with an at-fault accident on record in the past seven years, based on Insurify’s analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications. For reference, the national average is 10.78%, and each of these vehicles’ drivers represent a statistically significant increase over that.

Now, it would be easy to infer that these cars are dangerous, but such is not necessarily the case. Remember, drivers cause accidents, not cars. These just happen to be the cars that accident-prone drivers drive. You’ll notice that many are mainstream, affordable cars, often with decent crash ratings.

Also keep in mind that vehicle accidents are up since the beginning of the pandemic, so no matter what you drive, please drive safely.

This affordable, electrified vehicle platform sneaks into this list with 14.45% of drivers with a recent at-fault accident on record.

Another hybrid, this Prius-powered Lexus beats the national average at 14.57%.

Yet another hybrid, the larger but discontinued member of the Prius family sees 14.72% of its drivers with recent accidents.

The Mazda CX-3, which is discontinued for the 2022 model year, sees the accident-prone making up 14.9% of its drivers.

The second and final luxury car on this list has more accident-prone drivers than average, at 14.93%.

The first of two Subarus on this list has 15.1% of drivers with recent accidents on record.

The Genesis Coupe was only on the market for a brief span before it was discontinued and Genesis spun off into its own luxury brand. That said, it too beats the national average for accidents, at 15.29%.

Despite its standard all-wheel drive, the boy-racer WRX has 15.44% of drivers with a prior accident in the last seven years.

We love the Kia Stinger, and had great luck with our long-termer that graced the Autoblog garage for a year. That said, 15.75% of its drivers represent have a recent accident on record.

This fun two-seater attracts the most accident prone drivers, with 15.87% with recent at-fault crashes.

