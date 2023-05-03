Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pickup trucks are some of the most versatile vehicles available. They can be used as a standard daily driver, as a performance car, or for their true purpose, to store and haul objects in the rear bed. Trucks normally come with open beds that can fit tall objects but can't protect those objects from the weather or keep them hidden. With a truck bed cover, you can keep the bed of your truck covered and all of your objects in place. Here are the best bed covers for trucks available on Amazon — prices will vary depending on the make, model and year of your truck.

$169.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual layer PVC

Quad-fold design

4 horizontal crossbars

Tool-free installation

Waterproof vinyl fabric

The oEdRo Soft Quad-Fold Truck Bed cover is compatible with most of the popular pickup trucks on the market. It’s simple to install and doesn't require any extra tools. It’s built with dual-layer polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, which is an extremely durable form of plastic. The fabric is waterproof and will keep your cargo dry at all times.

$164.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual-coated 24 oz marine grade vinyl cover

Weathertight sealing

No-drilling required

Locking truck bed cover

Limited lifetime warranty

The Tyger Auto F1 Soft Roll-Up Truck Bed Cover comes with dual-coated 24 oz marine grade vinyl and aluminum powder-coated side rails and clamps. It has weathertight sealing to prevent water from getting in. The latch lock system that’s sealed by the side Velcro strips makes sure the truck cover is tight and secure and won’t be blown away while driving. Tyger offers a limited lifetime warranty with this product.

$155.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with double sided tear-resistant vinyl

3 aluminum powder coated frames

Waterproof

UV resistant

Easy installation

Improves gas mileage

This MOSTPLUS Quad-Fold Soft Truck Bed Cover is waterproof and UV resistant. It’s built with three heavy-duty aluminum powder coated frames and four horizontal crossbars to avoid issues with air lifting. The cover has an integrated clip to ensure stability while and prevent the cover from swaying when driving. The clamp-on lock and secure strap hold the cover in place for added security. It comes with a stick touch lamp that can be attached inside of the bed to help you see your cargo when loading and unloading in the dark. This truck bed cover also claims to increase your gas mileage by up to 12%.

$151.62 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with double layer PVC and solid alloy

20 minute installation

Reinforced corner design

Tear-resistant

Water-resistant

The YITAMOTOR tri-fold tonneau cover is built with high-quality materials and offers year-round weather protection. It’s tear-resistant, water-resistant and high-temperature resistant. The reinforced corner design, sturdy buckles and clamps keep the cover in place while driving. It’s easy to install and should take around 20 minutes with no extra tools or drilling required. To install this truck bed cover, make sure the bed rack or box and bed liner is removed if you have one.

$169.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Compatible with the Ford Maverick

Dual-coated 24 oz marine-grade vinyl cover

4+1 reinforced aluminum ribs

Corrosion-resistant

Self-cleaning effect

Easy installation

The Tiptop Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Cover is made specifically for the Ford Maverick. It’s compatible with all Mavericks except for models that have the Factory Utility System and Roll Bar. This truck cover is weatherproof and built to last in any weather condition. It has a self-cleaning effect from the exterior coating that keeps water and granule pollutants away.

$909.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Aluminum cover

Automatic latching system

UV-resistant

Weather-resistant

3 year warranty

The BAK BAKFlip hard shell truck bed cover is extremely durable and functional. It’s built from solid-core aluminum panels that are UV resistant and weather-resistant. The cover is foldable and can be folded upright in order to haul larger cargo without removing the cover. No matter how it’s folded, the cover won’t obstruct the 3rd brake light when driving. This cover includes a 3 year hassle-free warranty.

Pros and cons of truck bed covers

Retractable truck covers can add many benefits to your pickup. The most important being that they keep your cargo protected from the elements and away from the prying eyes of potential thieves. The aerodynamic-friendly design of truck bed covers can also help improve your pickup's fuel economy. One of the drawbacks of truck covers is price — they aren’t cheap and may not seem worth it to those who don’t use the bed of their truck often. Another drawback is the sizing; every truck bed is a different length and width, so measurements have to be exact when choosing the right cover.

What size do I choose?

Truck owners who are thinking about purchasing a truck bed cover, make sure you measure the length and width of your truck bed before buying. Begin measuring from the cab of your truck all the way to the rear tailgate. Truck bed covers have very specific measurements depending on the make, model and year of the truck.

How to install a truck bed cover

Installing a truck cover is fairly simple and won’t require any additional tools for most models. Drilling may be required for some trucks that have pre-installed bedrails. Installation may vary depending on the size of truck and the brand truck bed cover you have, but most come with a tarp, clamps and straps that can be attached to the rear bed.

Are truck bed covers waterproof?

Pickup truck bed covers are not always 100% waterproof, but they are all built to be water-resistant. They are able to keep most water from getting under the cover and inside the bed.

Hard vs soft truck bed cover

Choosing between a soft and hard shell truck bed cover will depend on what you would be hauling and how secure you want it to be. Soft truck bed covers are cheaper and allows full bed access when. Hard truck covers are more durable and long lasting. They are more difficult to access than their soft-topped counterparts but they are the best at keeping your cargo secure.