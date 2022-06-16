Top truck bed accessories for 2022

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Here in America, just about everyone loves a good truck. After all, they're versatile, reliable, and they look great. Of course, the most defining feature of any truck is the truck bed, which unlocks a whole range of travel options that you probably wouldn't have with any other vehicle, but if you're a truck owner and haven't yet invested in some truck bed accessories, you may not be using the feature to its full potential. If you don't know where to start, we've drummed up a list of some of our favorite truck bed accessories to make your truck that much better. Check them out below. It should go without saying, but be sure that any accessory is compatible with your truck/the size of your truck bed before making a purchase.

Key features:

Constructed using heavy duty 1680D Oxford polyester double thread stitching

3 large compartments - can be configured to 6 using removable dividers

Fully collapsible to 4.75"

Includes hard cover

Water and abrasion resistant w/ a 3 layer water resistant bottom board

Soft handles for easy carrying

Includes adjustable tie-down V-straps

This trunk organizer is a great accessory for your truck bed because it can also be used in your garage or another vehicle's trunk, too. It's water and abrasion resistant and made with heavy-duty materials to help it last in tough conditions. A hard cover is included and it's also collapsible down to just under 5 inches. If you're in need of some organization, this is well worth a look.

Key features:

Great for separating different types of cargo

Can be attached to any mounting points in the truck bed

Made with durable, long-lasting, elastic material

A cargo net is a great accessory if you're worried about just a few items sliding around and want to keep them contained. It can be placed near the tailgate to prevent things from sliding out, near the truck cab to keep things tight against the back of the truck, or in between to give yourself two separate areas of the bed to work with. Since it just simply attaches to the mounting points in the truck bed, you can also use multiple nets at once to find a layout that works best for you.

Key features:

Pulls out onto your tailgate "like a large utility drawer"

Made in the USA

Skid resistant cap

Durable while only weighing 20 lbs

56" wide x 24" deep x 11" high

Not meant for use in an open truck bed - requires a tonneau cover or truck cap

If a net isn't the best solution for your needs, how about this cargo box organizer? This can be pulled out of your bed and onto your tailgate like a drawer and can make it much easier to transport things like groceries and goods without having to worry about them being tossed around the entire truck bed. This full-sized option is 56" wide x 24" deep x 11" high, but if you need something a little smaller, they make a mid-size option, too.

Key features:

Adjusts from 40" to 70" long

Includes cushioned pads for an enhanced grip

No tools required for installation

A cargo bar is yet another type of accessory to keep your cargo where you want it. This one is extremely easy to use, doesn't require tools to install and should easily fit any truck bed that's 40" to 70" wide. The best part about a cargo bar is that it doesn't need mounting points to attach to, so you can organize your truck bed any way you'd like.

Key features:

Total weight capacity of 300 lbs

Easy install

Doesn't interfere with cargo

Won't work with Dodge Rab Box, Chevy Avalanche or Cadillac Escalade Trucks

Being able to quickly hop in and out of a truck bed is something that many of us take for granted. While most newer trucks have solutions to help people climb in and out, an actual ladder probably trumps any of them. This one is easily installed and supports up to 300 lbs, so if you're looking for an easier solution to get in and out of your truck bed, this is well worth a look.

Key features:

Made of 150D polyester oxford, waterproof even without the canopy extra - bottom of the tent also has a waterproof layer

3 built-in double-layer windows - 2 for sightseeing and 1 for hunting/observation

4 built-in mesh bags inside the tent

Fits any 6.5 ft pickup bed

If you're the kind of person who loves to camp, then this could be the perfect accessory for you. Why set up your tent next to your truck when you can set it up right on top of it? This tent is waterproof, has several built-in windows and should fit in any 6.5 ft truck bed. If you have a smaller sized truck bed, don't worry, they make a smaller version as well.

Key features:

Compatible with Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks with a 5.8 ft bed - not compatible with CarbonPro composite beds

"Tough enough to protect your bed -- soft enough to protect your cargo"

Anti-skid surface

Mat is slightly elevated by "air dry nibs" which allow air to pass through to keep things dry

Although truck beds are made to haul things, you still shouldn't leave them unprotected. A good truck bed mat is a great idea to keep your bed free of scratches and dents. This one is made with a no-slip grip to keep your cargo from sliding around and it's even slightly elevated to help keep things dry underneath. If your bed could use some protection, this mat is worth a look.