Used car shopping was stressful in 2022, as prices were high and selection was spotty. That didn’t stop tens of millions of people from buying a used car, however, as it's estimated that more than 36 million were sold last year. Automotive search and analytics firm iSeeCars studies the used market each year to find the most popular models. While its list contains few revelations, it’s interesting to see how the numbers correlate with new vehicle sales.

Unsurprisingly, the best-selling new vehicles tend to be the most popular used vehicles. Ford lumps many truck models into one sales category, but the automaker moved more than 650,000 F-Series trucks last year, and the F-150 alone accounted for 3.3 percent of total used car sales. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500 came in second and third, with 2.8 and 2.3 percent of the year’s used sales, respectively. The full top-ten list includes:

Beyond the Ford F-150, many of the best-selling used cars also appeared in the top ten for new vehicles. The Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500 were the number two and three best-sellers behind Ford trucks, while the RAV4, Camry, Equinox, Rogue, Grand Cherokee, Escape, and Civic all made it into the top 25.

Hybrids and electric vehicles make up a tiny percentage of overall used vehicle sales, but their numbers are increasing as the new vehicle market expands with each model year. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid was the best-selling hybrid but only accounted for 0.3 percent of used car sales last year. The Ford Fusion Hybrid was second with 0.2 percent. Tesla dominated used EV sales, with the Model 3 taking the top spot. It grabbed 0.4% of used vehicle sales, followed by the Tesla Model Y and Model S with 0.1 percent each.

iSeeCars also grouped used car sales to find the most popular vehicle in each state. The Ford F-150 carried most states, but the Toyota Tacoma showed up as the most popular vehicle in Hawaii, while the Toyota Corolla was the most-sold used car in Florida.

