2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 vs Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX Spec Comparison

The new ZR2 isn't quite as extreme

Sep 9th 2021 at 4:00PM

The 2022 Chevy Silverado refresh brings a new top dog off-road Chevy, the Silverado ZR2. It has the biggest V8 available, flashy looks, trick suspension and other off-road goodies. And naturally, that means people will be comparing it with the other top-rung off-road trucks, the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX. As such, we've assembled the specifications available so far to see how the three super trucks compare.

Having just been revealed, there are a few things we don't know about the ZR2, such as fuel economy and some other suspension details, but we know quite a lot. And from what we know, the ZR2 has some interesting positives and negatives compared to the other trucks.

First, it's pretty clear that the ZR2 isn't as extreme as the Raptor and TRX. We wouldn't be surprised if Chevrolet insists they aren't direct competitors. Specifically it has the least power and torque by a fair margin, the smallest tires and the least ground clearance. Still, it's not completely fighting with an arm tied behind its back. It's the narrowest by a significant margin, which is good for tighter trails. It also has the best towing and payload capacity, and the approach, break-over and departure angles are quite competitive despite the "little" tires. It's also the only one to boast a locking front differential in addition to a rear locker. The Raptor can be had with a limited-slip front differential, and the TRX only gets an open front differential. Check out all the specific numbers in the chart below, as well as additional stories on the trucks featured below.

Other reviews and deep dives about the new Silverado, F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX

2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Reveal

In addition to the new ZR2, the Silverado line also gets new interiors, an upgraded four-cylinder and other updates.

2022 Chevy Silverado

 

2021 Ram 1500 TRX First Drive Review

Our review of the Raptor's chief competitor, the mighty TRX. That just sounds like we're talking about Jurassic Park.

 

2021 Ram TRX Suspension Deep Dive and RTI ramp test

Follow along with engineer Dan Edmunds as he takes you under the TRX and explains everything there is to know about its suspension -- and how it's able to do what it does.

 

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor First Drive

 

 

Photo Galleries of Each Truck

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

