Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Socket sets are a versatile mix of tools that, when coupled with ratchet wrenches, torque wrenches, and impact drivers, can tighten and loosen fasteners like nuts and bolts, and even spark plugs. When shopping for a socket set, you'll want to make sure the set you get has all of the sizes you'll need for your job. With the help of a high-quality socket set, you will have a variety of drive sizes and lengths to take on most projects. Here are some of the best socket sets available online.

$12.88 at Walmart

This Hyper Tough Socket Set is one of the best affordable options for your socket-related needs. Users mention how these sockets are cheap but they are still good quality tools.

Key Specs

Quantity: 54 pieces

Socket Sizes: ¼” and ⅜”

Material: Chrome-plated steel

Measurement: SAE/Metric

Warranty: 5 years

$51.08 at Amazon

This Amazon Basics Socket Set is an Amazon best seller and comes with 145 pieces with various tools to choose from. This set includes over 100 different socket sizes, regular wrenches, Allen wrenches and two ratchets.

Key Specs

Quantity: 145 pieces

Socket Sizes: ¼” and ⅜”

Ratchet: 72-tooth operation

Material: Alloy steel

Measurement: SAE/Metric

Dewalt Socket Set - $37.49

$37.49 at Amazon $37.49 at Walmart

This Dewalt Socket Set is a 34-piece set that comes in a stackable case with a removable inner tray. There are clear indications on sockets so you can see the measurements to know you are using the proper size.

Key Specs

Quantity: 34 pieces

Socket Sizes: ¼” and ⅜”

Ratchet: 72-tooth operation

Material: Polished metal

Measurement: SAE/Metric

Warranty: Full lifetime warranty

$42.97 at Walmart

The Husky Drive Master Bit Socket Set differs a lot from other types of socket sets. Bit sockets are a type of hex socket with a bit inside that can be used to loosen or tighten hardware on industrial equipment, machine components, couplings and shaft collars.

Key Specs

Quantity: 37 pieces

Socket Sizes: ⅜”

Material: Polished chrome

Measurement: SAE/Metric

$29.30 at Walmart $39.87 at Amazon

This EPAuto comes with 25 ¼” drives and 16 ⅜” drives. The chrome steel this set is made from is mirror-polished and corrosion-resistant.

Key Specs

Quantity: 46 pieces

Socket Sizes: ¼” and ⅜”

Ratchet: 90-tooth operation

Material: Chrome vanadium steel

Measurement: SAE/Metric

$203.01 at Amazon $203.01 at Walmart

This Mechanical Tool Set from Craftsman is a 3-drawer boxing full of sockets, wrenches and other tools you might need. The one-handed locking dial uses a spring-loaded dial to let you lock the doors of the toolbox when not in use.

Key Specs

Quantity: 230 pieces

Socket Sizes: ¼”, ⅜” and ½”

Ratchet: 72-tooth operation

Material: Powder-coated steel

Measurement: SAE/Metric

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a socket

A socket tool is used to attach to the end of a ratchet or torque wrench to easily tighten or loosen nuts and bolts.

How to use a socket

Before getting started, choose between a torque wrench, impact wrench or ratchet to use with the socket. Then find out what size you will need to tighten or loosen the bolt you plan to be working on.

What are the most commonly used socket sizes?

There are three socket sizes that are commonly used, ¼, ⅜, and ½. The ¼ size is great for small DIY and home improvement projects. ⅜” are good for automotive repairs while ½” sizes are best suited for more heavy-duty projects.

SAE vs Metric

SAE size measurements are based on the imperial measurement system used in the United States. The metric size measurements are what every other country uses and sizes are measured in millimeters on tools.