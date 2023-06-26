Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Torque wrenches are a versatile tool that everyone should have . These wrenches are intended to apply a specific amount of torque to a lug nut or bolt in order to loosen or tighten it. They can be used for bikes, cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs and many other vehicles containing nuts and bolts. They are pretty straightforward and simple to use. Here are the best torque wrenches available for sale on Amazon.

1/2” drive size

Locking collar

Durable storage case

Powder coated

Comfortable grip handle

Meets ASME specifications

CRAFTSMAN has tools for just about everything. Their torque wrench has a ½” drive, a locking collar and a durable case. It’s powder coated and had a comfortable grip handle. It meets the specifications and is certified by the ASME (The American Society of Mechanical Engineers) ASME is an association that “promotes the art, science and practice of multidisciplinary engineering and allied sciences around the globe”.

10-150 ft-lb

Durable ratchet head

Satin finish

Built with chrome vanadium steel alloy

Easy to read scale

Corrosion resistant

The EPAuto 1/2-inch Drive Click Torque Wrench is built with chrome vanadium steel alloy and has a satin finish. It’s durable and corrosion resistant. This wrench is has a preset calibration setting at +/- 4%. It features an easy to read scale that provides accurate measurements. Included with this wrench is a ½” drive, 5” extension bar and a ⅜” drive reducer.

25-250 ft-lb

Reversible ratchet head

Patented internal mechanism

Reinforced gear

Dual range

Rust and corrosion resistant

+/- 4% accuracy

The LEXIVON ½-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench has a patented internal mechanism that has a proprietary rotating handle. This handle reduces effort and prevents your hand from getting sore after extended use. It has an easy-to-read torque scale that gives accurate readings and can be read in low light conditions.

0-80 ft-lb

0-9 in .25 newton meter

+/- 4% Accuracy

Standard and metric measurement markings

Great for bikes, cars, motorcycles, boats and more

This ARES beam-style torque wrench has standard and metric measurements with +/- 4% accuracy. This torque wrench is great for bikes, motorcycles, cars, boats and many other vehicles.

7.4/99.6 ft-lb

5 torque measurement units

Target Torque Alert

Made with high-quality alloy steel

Oil and solvent resistant handle

Notifications on handle screen

This GEARWRENCH is an electronic torque wrench and has many unique features. It has a LCD digital display that sends notifications and other information while this wrench is being used. The wrench is made with alloy steel and the handle is resistant to oil and solvent.

What can a torque wrench be used for?

A torque wrench can be used for many different things. It can remove or tighten nuts and bolts so other parts can be replaced or worked on. It can be used on vehicles such as cars, bikes, motorcycles, boats, ATVs, RVs and pretty much anything that has nuts and bolts.

Torque wrench vs regular wrench

Regular wrenches tighten bolts depending on how much pressure you apply to them. Torque wrenches apply a specific amount that isn’t too loose and not too tight. For most occasions a regular wrench will suffice, but a torque wrench is a better choice for fixing and taking apart more complex things.

Electronic vs standard torque wrench

According to Maxpro Torque , “traditional wrenches rely on the user's feelings and mechanical levers for the torque. In contrast, a digital torque wrench uses electronic sensors to ensure you apply the correct amount of torque to the fastener."