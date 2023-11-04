Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The average person is familiar with wrenches such as the traditional ratchet, impact, or torque. Breaker bars are non-ratcheting bars that are normally over a foot long and are used for loosening nuts and turning tight sockets. One of the most important things they can do is tighten and loosen the lug nuts on the wheels of a car. It would be wise to keep one in the trunk in case of an emergency while on the road. Here are the best breaker bars that are available for sale on Amazon.
EPAuto 1/2-Inch Drive by 24" Length Breaker Bar - $25.87
Key features
- 1/2” drive
- Made with high-quality hardened Chrome vanadium steel alloy
- 180-degree heat-treated flex head
- Spring-loaded ball bearing
- Corrosion-resistant
This EPAuto ½-Inch Drive by 24” Length Breaker Bar is made with high-quality hardened chrome vanadium steel alloy that is long-lasting and resistant to corrosion. This breaker bar is able to apply torque at any angle due to the 180-degree heat-treated chrome-moly flex head.
Neiko 00200A 1/2" Drive Extension Breaker Bar - $14.97
Key features
- Extendable breaker bar
- 15” length
- Mirrored chrome finish
- Corrosion-resistant
- 180-degrees flexible head
- Spring-loaded ball bearing
This Neiko 1/2” Drive Extension Breaker Bar is 15” long and has an 180-degrees flexible head and a spring-loaded ball bearing. It’s made with Chromium-vanadium steel, has a mirrored chrome finish and is corrosion-resistant.
Maxpower 18-Inch Breaker Bar - $30.99
Key features
- ½” drive and ⅜” drive
- Delivers up to 149 lb-ft of torque
- 360-degree flexible head
- Made with forged and hardened chrome vanadium steel
- Comfortable grip design
- Spring-loaded ball bearing
This Maxpower 18-inch Breaker Bar has an 18” plated drive and dual breaker bars, a ½” and ⅜” bar. It has a 360-degree flexible head that can work from any angle and can deliver a maximum of 149 lb-ft of torque.
Duratech 3-Piece Breaker Bar Set - $23.19
Key features
- ⅜” max torque
- Multiple size choices
- 180-degrees flexible head
- Made with premium alloy chrome
- Ergonomic grip design
- WIde application
This Duratech 3-Piece Breaker Bar Set comes with three breaker bars with drivers of ¼”, ⅜” and ½”. The wide application of the breaker bars from this set allows you to get extra leverage when loosening stuck or rusted nuts and bolts.
Gearwrench 4 Piece Breaker Bar Set - 89081 - $55.04
Key features
- Ball detent for secure socket retention
- Ergonomic handle
- Corrosion-resistant
- 180-degree flexible head
- Meets ASME expectation
This Gerwrench 4-Piece Breaker Bar Set comes with four different breaker bars. A bar with drive sizes of ¼” and 5 and ¼” in length, ⅜” drive and 12” in length, ½” drive in 15” length and another ½” drive that is 24” long.
Breaker bar vs impact wrench
Impact wrenches and breaker bars are similar and can handle the same jobs on most occasions. Breaker bars are operated completely by you while impact wrenches use a battery-powered motor.
Breaker bar vs torque wrench
These tools may look a bit similar, but they are very different. According to Electronics Hub, “Breaker bars are specifically designed to break free tight, frozen and rusted fasteners; torque wrenches feature mechanisms which exert exact amounts of torque onto fasteners. These tools are convenient when overtightening is not an option, such as working with spark plugs, lug nuts, engine building or assembly.”
