The average person is familiar with wrenches such as the traditional ratchet, impact, or torque. Breaker bars are non-ratcheting bars that are normally over a foot long and are used for loosening nuts and turning tight sockets. One of the most important things they can do is tighten and loosen the lug nuts on the wheels of a car. It would be wise to keep one in the trunk in case of an emergency while on the road. Here are the best breaker bars that are available for sale on Amazon.

1/2” drive

Made with high-quality hardened Chrome vanadium steel alloy

180-degree heat-treated flex head

Spring-loaded ball bearing

Corrosion-resistant

This EPAuto ½-Inch Drive by 24” Length Breaker Bar is made with high-quality hardened chrome vanadium steel alloy that is long-lasting and resistant to corrosion. This breaker bar is able to apply torque at any angle due to the 180-degree heat-treated chrome-moly flex head.

Extendable breaker bar

15” length

Mirrored chrome finish

Corrosion-resistant

180-degrees flexible head

Spring-loaded ball bearing

This Neiko 1/2” Drive Extension Breaker Bar is 15” long and has an 180-degrees flexible head and a spring-loaded ball bearing. It’s made with Chromium-vanadium steel, has a mirrored chrome finish and is corrosion-resistant.

½” drive and ⅜” drive

Delivers up to 149 lb-ft of torque

360-degree flexible head

Made with forged and hardened chrome vanadium steel

Comfortable grip design

Spring-loaded ball bearing

This Maxpower 18-inch Breaker Bar has an 18” plated drive and dual breaker bars, a ½” and ⅜” bar. It has a 360-degree flexible head that can work from any angle and can deliver a maximum of 149 lb-ft of torque.

⅜” max torque

Multiple size choices

180-degrees flexible head

Made with premium alloy chrome

Ergonomic grip design

WIde application

This Duratech 3-Piece Breaker Bar Set comes with three breaker bars with drivers of ¼”, ⅜” and ½”. The wide application of the breaker bars from this set allows you to get extra leverage when loosening stuck or rusted nuts and bolts.

Ball detent for secure socket retention

Ergonomic handle

Corrosion-resistant

180-degree flexible head

Meets ASME expectation

This Gerwrench 4-Piece Breaker Bar Set comes with four different breaker bars. A bar with drive sizes of ¼” and 5 and ¼” in length, ⅜” drive and 12” in length, ½” drive in 15” length and another ½” drive that is 24” long.

Breaker bar vs impact wrench

Impact wrenches and breaker bars are similar and can handle the same jobs on most occasions. Breaker bars are operated completely by you while impact wrenches use a battery-powered motor.

Breaker bar vs torque wrench

These tools may look a bit similar, but they are very different. According to Electronics Hub, “Breaker bars are specifically designed to break free tight, frozen and rusted fasteners; torque wrenches feature mechanisms which exert exact amounts of torque onto fasteners. These tools are convenient when overtightening is not an option, such as working with spark plugs, lug nuts, engine building or assembly.”