Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Arguably the most important tool to have at home is a screwdriver. They are the best choice for tightening and loosening screws, are inexpensive, small and fairly easy to use. Getting a set of them will give you every type of screwdriver you’ll need for basic tasks and some specialized screwdriver tips for more serious tasks. Here are the best screwdriver sets available on Amazon.

$24.99 at Amazon

Key features

#1 best selling screwdriver set on Amazon

Chrome vanadium steel rod

5 Phillips slotted tips

4 1000v insulated screwdriver set

Compact carrying case

This Amartisan 15-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set is the #1 best selling screwdriver set on Amazon. These screwdrivers have chrome vanadium steel rods that have strong durability and resistance. There are 10 professional grade screwdrivers, four 1,000v insulated screwdrivers and a voltage tester.

$19.98 at Amazon

Key features

12 pieces

Comfortable handle

Alloy-steel blades

Satin-nickel coating

Lifetime warranty

This CRAFTSMAN Screwdriver Set is a 12-piece kit and they are made with alloy-steel blades and have a satin-nickel coating. The optimized handle makes the screwdrivers more competent for dealing with both low and high torque applications. This screwdriver set comes with a full lifetime warranty.

$39.99 at Amazon

Key features

27-piece kit

10 slotted screwdrivers

8 Torx screwdrivers

8 Phillips screwdrivers

24 hour technical support

This ENGiNDOT Magnet Screwdriver Set comes with 27 pieces made from chrome vanadium steel and has magnetic tips to prevent rusting. The kit includes 10 slotted screwdrivers, eight Torx screwdrivers and eight Phillips screwdrivers. ENGiNDOT offers 24 hour technical support with this product.

$26.55 at Amazon

Key features

71-piece precision screwdriver set

10 Torx bits

10 SAE nut driver bits

10 metric driver nut bits

6 SAE hex key bits

5 tamper proof bits

This DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set With Net Drivers is a 71-piece kit that comes with stacking cases that are lockable. In this kit you will find 10 Torx bits, 10 SAE nut driver bits, 10 metric driver nut bits, six SAE hex bits, five tamper proof bits and a variety of other useful tools. A lifetime limited warranty is included as well.

$59.09 at Amazon

Key features

12-piece kit

Wrench-ready shank

Tri-lobe handles

Powerful magnetic tips

Comfortable grip

This Milwaukee set of 12 tri-lobe screwdrivers doesn't have as many tools as other kits, but the ones it does have are very good. They all have high-leverage tri-lobe handles and powerful magnetic tips. They are also wrench-shank ready.

How to choose the right screwdriver set

It’s hard to go wrong when buying a screwdriver set, but there are still a few things to consider. If you plan on using screwdrivers occasionally for small repairs and household jobs, then a smaller set would suffice. If you plan to do more heavy-duty work, you may need a bigger kit with a wider variety of screwdrivers and tips.

What is a Torx screwdriver?

A Torx screwdriver has a six-point head that holds up to much more torque than a standard Phillips or flathead screwdriver.

What is an insulated screwdriver?

Insulated screwdrivers have an exposed tip while the shaft and handle are covered by non-conductive plastic. These screwdrivers specialize in safely working with electrical equipment and components. They are often used by electricians and protect you and the equipment from electrical shocks and arcs.