It's a good idea to have a toolbox around the house, but sometimes a job requires a larger, non-traditional one, one that you can wheel around your property or take with you on the road. A rolling toolbox allows you to bring a lot of tools and take them with you almost anywhere you need them. Key features to look for in a rolling toolbox include sturdy wheels, large storage capacity, a good warranty, and construction materials of heavy-duty plastics and metal. Because they'll be on the move and used in various conditions, you'll want a rolling toolbox designed to take a beating. Here are the best rolling toolboxes currently for sale at Amazon.

$74.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Maximum storage volume

Anti-rust metal latches

Bi-material top handle

Waterproof

7” wheels

This DEWALT TSTAK Rolling Tool Box is a versatile toolbox that rolls around with 7” wheels. It has an anti-rust metal latch and a bi-material top handle made from metal and plastic. The toolbox weighs 4.88 pounds and supports a maximum weight of 11 pounds. A lifetime limited warranty is included with your purchase.

$159.99 at Amazon

Key Features

258-piece kit

Wide range of tools included

Precision tools

Fixed layers

2 durable wheels

This DEKOPRO Tool Kit includes a massive array of tools with 258 pieces. These tools are crafted with premium forged steel and are long-lasting and corrosion-resistant. It has a multitude of wrenches, screwdrivers, hammers, screwdrivers, ball-bearings, etc. Each layer of the toolbox is fixed in place and has gaskets to give more protection to the tools inside.

$144.89 at Amazon

Key Features

3-stage trolley

46 pockets

Made with nylon and ballistic Oxford fabric

Anti-slip rubber zip pullers

Water-resistant

Hard bottom

The WELKINLAND Rolling Tool Bag With Wheels is a three-stage trolley that has 46 pockets to store all of hand tools. The bottom has a hard surface, and the bag itself is made with nylon and ballistic Oxford fabric to prevent your tools from tearing the bag. It has a titanium telescoping handle, treaded wheels and is water-resistant.

$34.99 at Amazon

Key Features

2 tool boxes

Water-resistant

Removable tray

Deep bottom compartment

Sturdy plastic construction

The Stalwart Portable Box with Wheels comes as a set of two toolboxes and has a traditional tool chest and a second compartment for extra storage. It’s made with high-quality plastic and is water-resistant.

$93.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with 600D polyester

10 internal pockets

9 outside pockets

Adjustable telescoping handle

Dual zippers on top

3 plastic bottom feet

This XtrempepowerUS 18” Rolling Tool Bag Organizer is made with high-quality 600D polyester. It has 10 internal pockets and nine outside pockets for maximum storage. It has an adjustable telescoping handle that is easy to customize and pull around.

$69.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Water- and dust-resistant, IP54 rated

Push button for handle

Removable top tray for quick access to most-used tools

Product dimensions: 20"L x 17"W x 25"H

This large-volume plastic toolbox from Craftsman uses durable 7-inch wheels, rust-resistant metal latches, a bi-material top handle and side latches that accommodate stacking your other Verastack Craftsman units.

$117.51 at Amazon

Key Features

Sturdy and designed to be stackable

Auto-lock latches for quick and easy connection

Quick access and easily separate each unit with the quick-release locking latch

Telescoping handle

7" rubber-coated wheels

Complete storage system dimensions: 29"H x 20"W x 15.75"D

The $117 price tag is on the higher end for products on this list but we've included it because of the high user ratings (4.7 out of 5 stars from over 1,400 ratings) and for the fact that you get three toolboxes for a complete storage system in one purchase. You get the rolling tote (which has wheels and is the base of the stack) which is great for power tools and other bulky items. The deep toolbox goes on top of the tote. It's designed for hand tools. And last, but not least comes the small toolbox, which is great for small parts and accessories.

$89.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Includes Versastack adaptor

IP65 dust- and water-resistant

Removable smaller tray for smaller parts and tools

Integrated tool clip holder and electric cable holder

7" wheels

Product Dimensions: 22.1"L x 18"W x 23.5"H

This is a slightly more premium option than the Craftsman Versatack series (there is one on this list) and the price tag will reflect that fact. The build quality and finishes are note worth but you'll also find some useful features that you won't find on some other rolling toolboxes. There's the tool clip and cable holder. It has an IP65 rating for dust- and water resistance and there's even a tilting footrest for comfort and maneuverability on the worksite.

What are the benefits of a rolling toolbox?

A rolling toolbox has many advantages over a standard toolbox. They have wheels and a handle and are easier to haul around. Because you don't need to carry them, they can be larger and have more storage capacity.

Are there any downsides to these toolboxes?

One downside to rolling tool chests to consider is the price; they cost around $100 or more and aren’t really necessary if you're not on the go to various locations, such as using tools for work.