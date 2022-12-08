The best (and only) minivans for 2023

Minivans: the cargo pants of automobiles. Beloved and bemoaned alike for their functionality-above-all-else packaging, they're the best tool for most family-related jobs. If you're reading this, we're probably preaching to the choir, but even the converted may not be aware of the current state of the segment. Spoiler alert: It's bleak. If you thought the Kia Carnival was going to prompt a resurgence of short noses and sliding doors, well, prepare to be disappointed. Normally, we'd just list our favorites in alphabetical order, but given the number of minivans currently on sale (either four or five, depending on how you count them) and the fact that there's barely room in the market for good minivans, let alone mediocre ones, we're simply listing all of them along with their respective pros and cons. Realistically, there are no true duds in this group, but depending on your priorities and what you're willing to trade off (say, accepting a hybrid powertrain if fuel economy is of prime importance), you may be even more limited in your choices. To get a feel for what we look for in a good new minivan, check out our comparison test between the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid front

Image Credit: James Riswick

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid front Image Credit: James Riswick

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited rear

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid front side Image Credit: James Riswick

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited rear three quarter

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid badge

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior Image Credit: James Riswick

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior steering wheel

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior gauges

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior center stack

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior uconnect home screen

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior uconnect audio

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior uconnect apple carplay

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior dash trim

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior wood trim

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior center console all closed

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior center console all open

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior wireless charger

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior center console rear storage

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior front seat

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior second row seats

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior second row recline

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior RES screen

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior RES inputs

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior RES remote headphones

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior latch lower anchors

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior rear climate control

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior glass roof

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior second row sunshade

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior second row pass through to third row

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior third row

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited third row recline

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior third row skylight

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior third row sunshade

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior third row usb

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior cargo behind third row

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior third row seat mechanism

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior maximum cargo

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited interior cargo charge cord bin

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited front three quarter visibility

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited rear three quarter visibility

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited driver mirror

open fullscreen close fullscreen

















































































Chrysler Pacifica (and Pacifica Hybrid) Why it stands out: Unique plug-in hybrid; versatile Stow ‘n Go seats; great entertainment features; good looks. What could be better: No cheaper base trim; top trims and Hybrid are really expensive; less-comfy second-row Stow ‘n Go seats. Read our full Chrysler Pacifica Review Chrysler has been building minivans since the notion was first conceived, and while ChryCo can't technically be credited with inventing the concept, it was certainly responsible for endearing it to American car buyers. The Pacifica itself is now seven years old, which is advanced by vehicular aging standards, but it remains competitive thanks to a top-notch interior (provided you're willing to pay for all the bells and whistles) and an available plug-in hybrid system that offers 32 miles of electric-only range. That's not only a segment exclusive, but quite solid by conventional PHEV metrics. The Pacifica's interior is reasonably attractive and well-appointed. It's not quite as pretty as the Sienna or Carnival inside, but it's a solid effort. It also comes packed with the segment's best tech. Chrysler's Uconnect infotainment is excellent as always and integrates with the rear seats to provide Bluetooth connections and charging points. There's also a full factory rear-seat entertainment option if Uconnect and some tablets can't get the job done. Its standard 3.6-liter V6 makes 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque; the PHEV makes a little less power (just 260 hp), but the instant torque from its electric motors make it feel much quicker, plus it can operate on battery power alone for short errands and commutes. Steering and handling are both reasonable, but be aware that the PHEV weighs nearly 600 pounds more than the standard V6; adjust your stopping distance accordingly. Plus, that hybrid is expensive. Expect to pay north of $50,000 just to get out the door unless incentives return in a big way. The biggest knock against the Pacifica is that its predicted reliability remains hit-or-miss. In a crowd that includes Honda and Toyota, that's something to consider.

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Honda Odyssey

open fullscreen close fullscreen























































Honda Odyssey Why it stands out: ‘Magic’ middle row great for parents with small kids; plush ride; Honda reliability reputation. What could be better: No cheaper base model; dreary to drive even for a minivan; no hybrid or AWD. Read our full Honda Odyssey Review We refer to the Odyssey as "the ultimate piece of parenting gear," tying nicely into our cargo pants theme above. The Odyssey is probably the least objectively interesting model in this mix, but since when has that mattered? Its only true deficit is its middling fuel economy, which in Honda's case isn't offset by the availability of a hybrid powertrain. Sadly, the day of the Odyssey driving like an Accord are long gone; it's the least dynamically engaging of the bunch but it's still quiet and comfortable, as a road trip machine should be. The big thing Honda has going for it is its "Magic Slide" second-row seats. We go into those in depth in this Odyssey Driveway Test, along with their excellent ability to accommodate infant car seats, but in short, it's a brilliant idea and well suited to parents of young children (although the Carnival’s own unique eight-passenger configuration comes close). Older kids would probably appreciate the far-sliding captain’s chairs in the seven-passenger Carnival and Sienna that provide far more sprawl-out space (the Odyssey's limited fore-aft adjustment also results in a smaller gap between the seat and pillar for third-row access). Should you be prioritizing cargo versatility, the best bet is unequivocally the non-hybrid Pacifica’s fold-away Stow 'N Go seats. Its interior tech is a bit on the ho-hum side, but it's largely functional. We generally prefer the interfaces of the Carnival and Pacifica, plus the Sienna’s available widescreen system. Honda was the first to bring an in-cabin vacuum back to the segment, and that has since been copied by Toyota and Chrysler. What, Kia kids don't leave crumbs?

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige

Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Kia Carnival SX-Prestige Image Credit: Zac Palmer

open fullscreen close fullscreen









































































Kia Carnival Why it stands out: Stylish; great tech; multiple trick second-row seat options. What could be better: No hybrid or all-wheel-drive option; comparatively small third row. Read our full Kia Carnival Review In the minivan world, not looking like a minivan is generally considered an improvement (see: pants that are not cargo). By that standard, the Kia Carnival is a supermodel. However, there are those among us here at Autoblog who think it tries a bit too hard. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, of course, but there's no denying the fact that Kia's entry offers a rather unusual aesthetic for the sliding-row segment. Like all minivans, a big differentiator is the second-row concept, but the Carnival stands out a bit further by offering two different novel concepts. Eight-passenger models have a unique, far-sliding middle seat that provides myriad unique seating arrangements, while the reclining "VIP Lounge" seats slide extra-far and feature pop-out leg restraints (to be fair, Toyota offers something similar). The third row is a slightly cramped compared to the others, but that's very relative. Kia's tech is also among the strongest in the mainstream biz, so you'll get a good infotainment system with easy-to-use controls. On the road, the Carnival is a pleasant driving companion offering V6 power typical for the segment (290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque). It's not quite as fun to maneuver as the Sienna, but it's on the athletic end of what is admittedly a rather sedentary segment. The lack of all-wheel drive or a hybrid powertrain is a bit of a downer.

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary

Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Image Credit: Toyota

open fullscreen close fullscreen























