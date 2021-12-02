Best cars to buy new, not used

The average price of a new car ($45,031 in September 2021) is higher today than ever before. Unfortunately for those looking to save a few bucks by buying used, the average price of used cars is way up in 2021, too, and for a variety of reasons. In fact, according to a new study by iSeeCars.com, some lightly used models are actually selling for more money than they did when brand-new on the showroom floor. Depending on the sticker price, that cost increase over new could add several thousand dollars to the transaction price.

Here's the list, presented in order of percentage over the car's new sticker price:

Up at the top of the chart sits the Tesla Model Y, a surprising placement given the number of price increases we've seen for Teslas over the past year. The Telluride and Palisade cousins, sit at numbers 8 and 14 respectively with used buyers paying nearly $4,000 over sticker for the Telluride and just over $2,000 extra for the Palisade. The new Civic is also garnering big dollars, as both the sedan and hatchback made this list. Though, we have a feeling that excessive Type R markups could be inflating the Hatchback's extra average cost.

Granted, some of these vehicles are so popular right now that dealers are charging more than their advertised sticker price. That means not all of these prices are apples-to-apples comparisons. Still, the old adage that a new car loses a huge chunk of its value as soon as it's driven off the lot apparently isn't always accurate.

Head on over to iSeeCars.com for the entire report, which includes commentary on each vehicle and the methodology they used to create the list. And if you're in the market for a new vehicle, it's not all bad news: Here is a list of the biggest discounts on new vehicles in the United States.

