Mercedes-AMG reportedly suspending sales of 2022MY V8 in the U.S.

Reddit and Jalopnik have independently seen a Mercedes-Benz memo to the automaker's U.S. dealers bearing bad tidings for AMG fans. The memo explains in part that "MBAG has prioritized its focus to comply with various global, external and internal requirements, as well as several other factors, including but not limited to, challenges in the supply chain that have an impact on the product portfolio offered in the U.S. market." FYI, MBAG refers to the German company name, Mercedes-Benz AktienGesellschaft. The result is that Mercedes needs to temporarily suspend sales of 17 models in the U.S. for the 2022 model year, all powered by the hybridized 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Thirteen are AMG 63 trims, three are regular Benz 550 and 580 trims, one a Maybach trim.

The list of suddenly forbidden fruit, according to Jalopnik's copy of the document, is: Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe, Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupe, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S SUV, Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon, Mercedes-AMG GT 63, Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, GLE 580 4MATIC, GLS 580 4MATIC, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S SUV, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 SUV, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz G550, Mercedes-AMG G63.

Notice something? There are no AMG GT models on the list. These above models all use a V8 coded M 177, whereas the V8 in the GT family is coded M 178 as a motorsports-focused variant. The AMG GT R was already announced as dead for next year, but the AMG GT, GT C, and GT Black Series appear to be unaffected.

What's also missing here is indication of what happens to Aston Martin's supply of the M 177. The English automaker puts the M 177 in the Vantage, DB11, and DBX.

The worst news for Mercedes buyers is that even buyers who have already ordered one of the affected vehicles will have their order canceled. A commenter on the Reddit post said his dealer told him two weeks ago that all of the dealer's 2022 AMG E 63 orders had been turned into E 53 orders. The commenter said he "Immediately scrambled to find a '21 close to my spec." AMG buyers take the number on the decklid seriously.

Now that the news is out, it shouldn't be long before Mercedes says something official. We've reached out and will update this post when we hear back. Let us hope next year's AMG V8 pause is really only that — a pause.