The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is Chevy’s latest entry in a constantly growing legion of tiny crossovers. Despite its name previously being used for a midsize SUV, the new Trailblazer is substantially smaller and bridges a gap between the subcompact Trax and compact Equinox. It accomplishes that task with a lot more style than either of those rather drab people movers. It’s cute, distinctive and we like it.

Unlike the bigger and mechanically unrelated Chevy Blazer, the Trailblazer doesn’t stand out for its driving dynamics. Instead, Chevy makes up ground with its cavernous rear seat room and cargo area. Also of note are its two unique trim levels: the outdoorsy Activ and sporty RS. From the curb, either of these will stand out from the crowd of other boring small crossovers. The Trailblazer is truly competitive with other little utes from Japan and Korea, so long as your priorities are space, technology and design. Those looking for a sporty, hatchback-on-stilts driving experience will be better off with a Mazda CX-30 or Kia Soul.

What’s new for 2021?

The Chevy Trailblazer is a totally new model for 2021.

What’s the Trailblazer interior and in-car technology like?

The Trailblazer’s interior design and styling resembles other Chevy crossovers. That means it's rather uninspiring to look at with plenty of black plastic switchgear, but it doesn’t feel cheap or especially low-rent for the money. The Activ may lack an 'e' in its name, but at least it has some nice touches like a neat cloth pattern on the front doors and brown-painted dash trim (pictured above right). The RS gets a flat-bottom leather steering wheel and red interior accents (picture above middle). The available eight-way power driver seat allows for a long range of movement and would be suitable for taller drivers.

The Trailblazer can be loaded up with tech competitive for its segment. A 7-inch infotainment touchscreen comes standard, and an 8-inch is optional. Both feature wireless Apple CarPlay (that works quickly and easily) and wireless Android Auto, but can also accept a traditional wired connection. Those who use the wireless functionality will find the wireless phone charging pad handy, letting them store the phone in a cubby ahead of the shifter. The instrument panel isn’t fully digital, but a small screen between the tach and speedo can cycle through a number of informational readouts. GM also makes its handy rearview camera mirror available as an option.

How big is the Trailblazer?

The Trailblazer slots neatly into the growing subset of "in-betweener" crossovers between subcompacts and compacts that includes the Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-30 and Nissan Rogue Sport. That means it's bigger than than Chevy's subcompact crossover, the aging Trax, but not significantly so. Sitting in the back is pleasant from a pure space perspective, with 39.4 inches of rear legroom (0.5 inch less than the compact Equinox), but it’s a step back in ambiance, as most of the intriguing trim and style is abandoned for the back seat.

Cargo space is impressive at 25.3 cubic feet behind the second row and 54.4 cubic feet with the seats down. That’s well ahead of the Trax and just behind the Equinox in maximum utility. The Trailblazer’s passenger seat also folds flat for extra-long items. On paper, the Trailblazer's cargo room is indeed greater than most subcompacts, but the Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos and Honda HR-V all have similarly good figures.