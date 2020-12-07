Apologies to those looking for the first drive review of the Bronco you’re thinking about. That one is coming in the future. Instead of leading with the main dish, Ford gave us a little Bronco appetizer with the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. For those who may have missed Bronco-palooza during the big reveal, know that the Bronco Sport is the crossover-based little sibling of the truck-based Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door. The Bronco Sport shares its unibody platform with the Ford Escape (and by extension the Focus sold in Europe), but don’t mistake it for a half-hearted brand play. Putting the “Bronco” name on a Ford product seems certain to help boost sales, but Ford has not sullied the name with a poorly executed product. If you were worried about the Bronco Sport just being a boxy Escape, worry less. The Bronco Sport is significantly smaller than the Escape, measuring 8.4 inches shorter in overall length, 1.3 inches shorter in wheelbase, 3.0 inches narrower and as much as 5 inches taller. One look at the exterior design should remove your head even further from Escape Land. The design obviously borrows from the big Bronco, achieving a more convincingly rugged look than Jeep's Cherokee or Compass. Styling elements like the round LED lights, safari roof, “Bronco” grille and special Bronco badging satisfy the requisite branding elements, while the boxy silhouette, sidewalls full of chunky tires, available steel-look aluminum-alloy wheels and truck-like hood back up the adornment with substance. The Bronco Sport may be a crossover, but it looks genuinely cool in the flesh. By contrast, there's no telling the Escape and Bronco Sport apart under the hood. The base engine in most trims (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks) is Ford’s 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that produces 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque. Opt for the Badlands or First Edition, and you get the stronger 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting for both engines, and all-wheel drive is standard equipment. Models with the bigger engine (Badlands and First Edition) get a torque-vectoring rear differential that can send all rear axle torque to a single rear wheel if need be. It has a locking function, which you can activate by pressing a button by the G.O.A.T. modes dial (that's "Goes Over Any Terrain," by the way). Our first turn behind the wheel is on road in a Bronco Outer Banks, the most luxuriously equipped Bronco Sport with the 1.5-liter engine. From the moment you step inside, it feels like a little truck – an impression that was intentional, according to designers. The A-pillars are further back and the windshield more upright compared to the Escape and other crossovers. You sit in an upright position and gaze over a long, straight hood with two large power bulges that hint, rather disingenuously, at a big engine underneath. Little ridges sit on the edges of that hood to give you an indication of where the edges of the vehicle are, perfect for tight off-roading. The truck vibe isn't just a matter of appearances, though. Even the Bronco Sport’s controls have a truck-ish feel to them. The steering has a hint of play/liveliness, making for a small truck feeling on the road. The wide brake pedal has that heavy feedback we tend to associate with full-size trucks like the F-150. This little crossover is truly trying its best to masquerade as a serious off-roader in a pint-size package. It’s charming and different in this class of largely homogenous driving experiences. Nobody will mistake it for an Escape from the driver’s seat.

The only place where the Bronco Sport’s “Escape-ness” shows through is interior design. There's obviously shared switchgear and a common architecture (their center consoles from HVAC controls to armrest are nearly identical), but there are key differences. Many of them for the better. The air vents are higher, straddling the shared touchscreen, freeing up space for a handy shelf for a phone or something else small. There are also nifty touches like the rubberized, graspable adjustment prongs on those air vents and the sturdy-feeling G.O.A.T. Modes dial. So it's reminiscent of the Escape, but it's also super functional and fit for the vehicle. Many will buy the Bronco Sport and never leave the pavement. For them, the 1.5-turbo is a solid companion. It’s peppy, but not especially quick, and the three-cylinder doesn’t sound half bad under load. The transmission just melts into the background, which is just as well for a vehicle like this — it neither frustrates nor wows. There’s an extra bounce and stiffness to the on-road ride you don’t get in other crossovers this size. It’s not so much as to be uncomfortable, but you can tell there’s an off-road-tuned suspension underneath, and it makes popping around town that little bit more fun and involved. That doesn’t translate into corner-carving prowess, as the Bronco Sport is a little sloppy when you start to push. An Escape has both superior ride comfort and better handling (the longer wheelbase may also have something to do with that), but that's to be expected.