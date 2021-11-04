10 best new car deals of November 2021

Sales of new cars, trucks and SUVs were drastically affected in 2020 due to the (still) ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The market started to show signs of recovery toward the end of last year before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021. Of course, then pandemic-related parts and worker shortages along with global shipping constraints started running amok and causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles. Those problems (among other things) have led to record-high new-car transaction prices in the United States.
The good news is that there are still plenty of great deals on new cars. Using data provided by TrueCar, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for November 2021. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price, and the total savings in both dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.
Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need to do is compare deals, go on a few test drives, and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).
2021 Acura NSX
Average sticker price: $161,040
Average transaction price: $142,907
Discount in dollars: $18,133
Discount in percentage: 11.3%
2021 BMW 7 Series
Average sticker price: $106,545
Average transaction price: $94,884
Discount in dollars: $11,661
Discount in percentage: 11%
2021 Volvo S60
Average sticker price: $43,458
Average transaction price: $39,134
Discount in dollars: $4,323
Discount in percentage: 10%
2020 Cadillac CT4
Average sticker price: $38,490
Average transaction price: $34,885
Discount in dollars: $3,605
Discount in percentage: 9.4%
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Average sticker price: $31,665
Average transaction price: $28,700
Discount in dollars: $2,965
Discount in percentage: 9.4%
2021 Infiniti Q50
Average sticker price: $45,253
Average transaction price: $41,055
Discount in dollars: $4,197
Discount in percentage: 9.3%
2021 Genesis G70
Average sticker price: $40,848
Average transaction price: $37,183
Discount in dollars: $3,665
Discount in percentage: 9%
2021 Maserati Ghibli
Average sticker price: $85,985
Average transaction price: $78,592
Discount in dollars: $7,394
Discount in percentage: 8.6%
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Average sticker price: $43,727
Average transaction price: $39,497
Discount in dollars: $4,229
Discount in percentage: 9.7%
2020 Nissan Altima
Average sticker price: $25,250
Average transaction price: $23,273
Discount in dollars: $1,977
Discount in percentage: 7.8%
