10 best new car deals of November 2021

Good news if you're in the market for a family car or luxury sedan

Nov 4th 2021 at 3:46PM

Sales of new cars, trucks and SUVs were drastically affected in 2020 due to the (still) ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The market started to show signs of recovery toward the end of last year before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021. Of course, then pandemic-related parts and worker shortages along with global shipping constraints started running amok and causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles. Those problems (among other things) have led to record-high new-car transaction prices in the United States.

The good news is that there are still plenty of great deals on new cars. Using data provided by TrueCar, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for November 2021. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price, and the total savings in both dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.

Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need to do is compare deals, go on a few test drives, and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).

2021 Acura NSX

Average sticker price: $161,040
Average transaction price: $142,907
Discount in dollars: $18,133
Discount in percentage: 11.3%

2021 BMW 7 Series

Average sticker price: $106,545
Average transaction price: $94,884
Discount in dollars: $11,661
Discount in percentage: 11%

2021 Volvo S60

Average sticker price: $43,458
Average transaction price: $39,134
Discount in dollars: $4,323
Discount in percentage: 10%

2020 Cadillac CT4

Average sticker price: $38,490
Average transaction price: $34,885
Discount in dollars: $3,605
Discount in percentage: 9.4%

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Average sticker price: $31,665 
Average transaction price: $28,700 
Discount in dollars: $2,965 
Discount in percentage: 9.4%

2021 Infiniti Q50

Average sticker price: $45,253
Average transaction price: $41,055
Discount in dollars: $4,197
Discount in percentage: 9.3%

2021 Genesis G70

Average sticker price: $40,848
Average transaction price: $37,183
Discount in dollars: $3,665
Discount in percentage: 9%

2021 Maserati Ghibli

Average sticker price: $85,985
Average transaction price: $78,592
Discount in dollars: $7,394  
Discount in percentage: 8.6%

2021 Volkswagen Arteon

Average sticker price: $43,727 
Average transaction price: $39,497 
Discount in dollars: $4,229 
Discount in percentage: 9.7%

2020 Nissan Altima

Average sticker price: $25,250
Average transaction price: $23,273
Discount in dollars: $1,977
Discount in percentage: 7.8%

