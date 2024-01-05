Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Every modern car has a basic alarm system, but upgrading to an aftermarket alarm can provide even more peace of mind. These devices can work as an alarm and keyless entry system simultaneously. Some can be installed as a DIY project while some with more advanced wiring require professional installation from a technician. Here are the best car alarms that are currently available from Amazon.

$39.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Affordable option

Two 4-button remotes

LED indicator light

Trunk pop function

This InstallGear Car Alarm Security and Keyless Entry System is an affordable way to protect your vehicle. This alarm includes two 4-button remotes, an LED indicator light and a trunk pop function.

$36.10 at Amazon

Key Features

Keyless entry

AUX functions

Fault-proof starter interrupt

Bright red LED status indicator

Warn-Away features

This Avital 1-Way Security System features two transmitters and includes keyless entry functions. It also has a fault-proof starter interrupt, red LED status indicator and a Warn-Away feature.

$48.99 at Amazon

Key Features

125 dB security alarm

Auto central lock after driving

Remote trunk release

Emergency shutoff function

Must be installed by a certified automotive service technician

The Bavine Car Alarm System With Remote has a loud 125 dB alarm that goes off if the system notices a break-in. This remote also includes an auto central lock after driving, an auto central lock and an emergency shutoff function. A certified automotive service technician must install this specific alarm system.

$109.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Two 4-button remotes

3,000 ft maximum range

Professional installation recommended

Safe for Diesel engines

Automatic transmissions only

This Compustar 2-Way Remote Start and Keyless Entry System has a remote starter and an alarm. The upgraded antenna in this device has a massive range reaching up to 3,000 feet. Professional installation isn’t a requirement but is highly recommended by Compustar. A bypass module for this system may be required but is sold separately.

$123.00 at Amazon

Key Features

3 channels

4-button remote

Bright blue status LED light

Panic mode

Revenger six-tone soft-chirp siren

This Viper 3-Channel 1-Way Car Alarm Vehicle Security Keyless Entry System comes with two remotes. The system has a Stinger DoubleGuard shock sensor that will chirp if the vehicle is bumped into and the full alarm will sound for further violations.

Why choose an aftermarket car alarm?

The standard alarm that comes with a car is surface-level protection, as thieves can bypass them and break into a car without setting it off. An aftermarket alarm has an indicator light that flashes to let people know a security system is installed. No alarm is perfect but an upgraded system will be much more effective than a factory alarm.

How to install a car alarm

Before choosing which alarm to buy and install on your vehicle, make sure you are aware that some need to be installed by a certified technician. If you have a system you can install it yourself, thoroughly read the instructions and have the right tools available. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Mighty Car Mods on how to install a car alarm .

1-way vs 2-way alarm system

A 1-way alarm system only allows you to send a signal to the car, while a 2-way system lets you send a signal to the car while receiving one back. 1-way alarms can lock, unlock and start the vehicle while 2-way systems receive real-time notifications and let you know if the vehicle has been started or if the alarm has been triggered.