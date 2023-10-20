2024 Toyota Tacoma Preview: All-new and highly configurable

The Toyota Tacoma is finally all-new for the 2024 model year. We say finally because the truck was last redesigned eight years ago, and even then, it wasn’t exactly a sea-change overhaul from the truck that came before. In the intervening years, the Tacoma gradually fell further behind a growing collection of competitors while, paradoxically, its sales increased. People love them, which makes it even more important that it’s in fact improved. They all deserve a better Tacoma, and on paper and in pictures, it certainly seems like they’re going to get one.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma starts with a completely new frame shared with the Tundra and also-new Land Cruiser, but shrunken to Tacoma size. As before, there are multiple cab and bed configurations and loads of trims, including multiple off-road versions, but the variety of options increases further for 2024. There are two suspension variants, with lower trim models getting traditional leaf-spring rear suspension, while higher trim versions get coil springs that should improve the ride and handling. Turbocharged four-cylinders are available across the line, replacing the naturally aspirated four- and six-cylinder options. There’s also now a hybrid as the range topper, with more than 300 horsepower and more than 400 pound-feet of torque. Two- and four-wheel drive are available, as is a manual transmission with the more powerful turbo-four.

There are still some things we don’t know about the new Tacoma: what it's like to drive, how much it will cost, and in-depth feature information. But we've rounded up everything we know so far in this preview guide. We should have that additional information soon, since the non-hybrid models will go on sale by the end of the year, with hybrid versions coming early next year.

Interiors of the TRD Sport (blue), Trailhunter (orange stitching), and TRD PreRunner (plain black, small screen)

What are the Tacoma's interior and in-car technology like?

The Tacoma's interior looks very much like a scaled down Tundra interior. Everything is squared off and chunky, there are grab handles aplenty, and there's even a big badge on the passenger side to remind you what truck you're in. Depending on trim levels, there are plenty of color and material options from the cheery, colorful accents in the TRD Sport and TRD Pro, to the more subdued interiors of base Tacomas and higher-trim Limited models. There are plenty of luxuries available, including a wireless charging pad and heated and ventilated front seats.

Depending on specification, you'll get different instruments and screens. Base models get a simpler instrument cluster with a 7-inch screen, as well as an infotainment touchscreen that measures 8 inches. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14-inch infotainment screen are available as options or on higher trim levels. Regardless of the screen size, the underlying system is bright, responsive and modern in appearance. As we’ve discovered in other Toyotas with the same systems, we appreciate the shortcut buttons on the driver side in particular, but even more so the dedicated climate controls and volume knob. These are suitably chunky looking and feeling, too. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but it can be very frustrating going back and forth between the Apple/Android interfaces and the Toyota system. Those shortcut buttons disappear, leaving you to click-click-click back and forth (other car companies manage to keep them present when using CarPlay/Android Auto). We’ve also had frustrations with the functionality of the navigation system map.

How big is the Tacoma?

The Tacoma is a midsize pickup truck that competes with the likes of the Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, Jeep Gladiator and Honda Ridgeline. It's somewhat unusual in the number of cab and bed configurations available. Two cabs are available: the extended Access Cab pictured below and crew-style Double Cab. The former only has front seats and front doors, eschewing the available rear bench and half doors of past models. That leaves the Double Cab with conventional rear doors as the only option for carrying rear passengers. Two bed lengths are available, too, with the Access Cab getting the longer bed as the only option. The Double Cab gets a short bed as standard, but the longer extended cab bed can be fitted optionally for the maximum amount of people and cargo carrying ability. The Ford Ranger and Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon do not offer such an option of a crew cab/long bed combo.