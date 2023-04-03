2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class gets a light update

The biggest Mercedes SUV, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, is getting a very subtle refresh. The new model year brings some styling tweaks inside and out, and some new feature changes.

The main change to the exterior is the front fascia. The front grille is even more prominent than before, looking bigger and packing additional slats on the regular models. The lower part of the bumper has been reworked a bit, too. At the back, the only real change is the new taillights. And of course, the Maybach and AMG variants get unique grille inserts and other model-specific exterior cues. A couple new colors are also now available: Twilight Blue and Alpine Grey.