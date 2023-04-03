2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class gets a light update

The biggest Mercedes SUV, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, is getting a very subtle refresh. The new model year brings some styling tweaks inside and out, and some new feature changes.
The main change to the exterior is the front fascia. The front grille is even more prominent than before, looking bigger and packing additional slats on the regular models. The lower part of the bumper has been reworked a bit, too. At the back, the only real change is the new taillights. And of course, the Maybach and AMG variants get unique grille inserts and other model-specific exterior cues. A couple new colors are also now available: Twilight Blue and Alpine Grey.
- 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
- Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
Inside, the infotainment system has been updated to the latest MBUX version, and the steering wheels have been changed to feature touch-sensitive buttons. There are a couple of new interior color schemes available, with the options differing based on the model. But they're all various shades of brown and white.
The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 gets a good number of standard features added for the 2024 model year. It now comes with panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, adaptive high-beam headlights, adjustable exhaust, Burmester sound system, blind-spot monitoring and surround-view cameras. As for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, it gets a new 23-inch wheel option, and it and the regular GLS models get a couple extra USB ports.
- 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600
- Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
The 2024 GLS-Class will go on sale later this year. Pricing hasn't been announced, but should come soon. It likely won't change too much. The current base GLS-Class starts at a little more than $82,000.
Related Video:
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue