Our quarantine pod was getting antsy. My boyfriend Tal and I, our friend Colin and his boyfriend Peter, and their two rescue pit bulls, had all fled our apartments in New York City this winter in advance of the lockdown, hunkering down in our neighboring houses on a lake in Upstate New York. We’d completed our mandatory two-week self-exiles in our own homes, and had been together ever since. But after enduring the endless weeks of Mud Season – the cruel bridge between when the snow melts and when the weather gets tolerably warm – and being cooped up together cooking every meal, making every cocktail, and selecting every streaming movie in the same damn place, we needed a break. So, when summer officially started, we decided to follow the great American tradition, and take a road trip. We were not alone. With COVID-19 disrupting travel by any public conveyance filled with other potentially contagious strangers, Americans are shifting their seasonal travel plans. According to the just-released summer travel forecast from the American Automobile Association, leisure travel by plane will be down 75% from last year, while travel by rail, bus, and cruise ship will be down by 86%. “Road trips,” according to AAA, “will make up 97% of all summer travel.” We did some research and decided that a hotel or house rental seemed like a needless risk. “What I would look for is evidence of their disinfecting activity. Especially hard and high touch surfaces like doorknobs and faucet handles,” says Margaret Franckhauser, a public health consultant with Boston-based firm JSI. “Two things that work are disinfecting, and time between stays. But you have to make sure that they take adequate time for both. It’s not just spraying on cleanser and wiping it down. All cleansers will tell you how long a cleaning product needs to be on a surface to achieve its objective – it’s called contact time – and that can be anywhere from one minute to six minutes.”

We decided to head somewhere we could drive within a day. We also planned to stay in the Northeast where strict protocols were working to significantly lower new infections and deaths. And we wanted someplace that looked different from where we’d been. In accordance with the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, we also hoped to stay somewhere where the potential for new infection was low, and where we would have the lowest risk of impacting the health of others. “I would look ahead, plan out my trip, look at my traveling rules under COVID-19 for any state I’m visiting,” says Franckhauser. “States are beginning to say, maybe we should be cautious about people who are coming from places where there is high COVID activity.” Since I’d be borrowing a car from the press fleet, and would thus need to do all of the driving, I wanted to select a destination that was fewer than seven hours away. We have a close friend whose mother has a house in Cape Cod, and needed it opened up in preparation for her to spend the summer there. So we offered to help out, in exchange for a stay. She agreed, and I procured a suitable vehicle, the $113,845 BMW X7 M50i, a three-row, seven passenger, ultra-luxury SUV. We picked our dates, packed our PPE, and set off.