Ram teases a special delivery to be revealed on April 25

The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX has been exfiltrated, its replacement, the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, is inbound. We suspect this is the first teaser for the truck known as the Ram High Output, due on sale in the third quarter of this year. The vid starts by dollying around a Ram 2500 Rebel hooked up to a utility trailer, a pickup under a camouflage tarp parked on the car hauler. A whispered voice at the beginning states, "I hear the storm is coming," a title and date at the end inform us, "You don't want to miss this delivery" on April 25.

The RHO will put a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six making at least 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque at the top of Ram's light-duty truck pile, supplanting the TRX's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat that made 720 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. If Ram decides to match the figures given for the 2025 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, the pickup will enjoy at least 550 hp. The RHO's lesser output is why the new name, brand CEO Tim Kuniskis saying there won't be another TRX until Ram gets access to some mechanical guts that can put up Hellcat numbers or better. He said the RHO would get the TRX's equipment, however, that transfer proved by spy video shot late last year. A prototype spotted on Michigan roads shows elbows-out fender flares and chunky rubber. The video teaser shows what looks like a roll bar in the bed and the kind of high ride height expected on 35-inch tires. Buyers can also look forward to a beefed-up frame and a retuned, long-travel suspension with around 12 inches of swing,

In the everyday supertruck wars, the RHO slides between the 420-hp Ford Raptor and 702-hp Raptor R in output and, we expect, price. Ram has already said the RHO won't ask as much as the TRX, which started at $97,485 for its final model year. Stay tuned for more in 10 days.